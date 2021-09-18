LAWRENCE -- Don't look now, but the Lawrence football team is 2-0.
And, counting its last game of the Fall 2 season, the Lancers have now won three straight games while outscoring its opponents 90-13.
As Lawrence showed Saturday in a 27-6 victory over Somerset Berkley, the Lancers are winning with both offense and defense.
Offensively, Lawrence showed its quick-strike attack by scoring 21 points in the first quarter, starting one minute into the game with a 1-yard Estarling Morales run one play after he burst open with a 77-yard run.
On Lawrence's next possession, it scored on its first play on a 79-yard pass play from quarterback Jayden Abreu to Frendy Soler, who made a nice stutter-step at the 20-yard line to elude the last defender. And finally, two plays after recovering a Somerset Berkley fumble, Joenel Figueroa ran it in from 30 yards out.
Ahead 21-0 at halftime, Lawrence got more insurance in the third quarter when Janiel Herrera ran it in from the 1-yard line. But but, the way the defense was playing a bigger cushion wasn't needed.
Somerset Berkley only had 28 yards of total offense in the first half and its only touchdown came in the fourth quarter against the Lawrence reserves.
Playing well up front on defense in particular were Brandon Lavasta and Michael Deleon while Morales and Figueroa were a menace from the back. Morales was in on 10 tackles, several of them quite physical.
When asked if he was more pleased with his offense, which gained 253 yards in the first half, Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate said: "That's like choosing between two children. I couldn't do it.
"I'm just happy with the direction we're headed in. This is what we've been preparing for and things went well today. We wanted to get out to a quick lead and we did that."
Morales, who gained 102 yards on just four carries, was even more upbeat.
"It's just really exciting because we're making history and we're proud of it," said Morales.
Just as exciting for Audate is that his team seems to be prepared for the start of the Merrimack Valley Conference season, beginning next Saturday at Andover. There was a scare in the third quarter when Abreu was tackled hard and had to be helped off the field with what looked like a serious knee injury.
But a team doctor later confirmed that there was no serious damage and Abreu seemed much better as he walked off the field after the game.
"We need him," said Audate. "He makes things happen. ... He'll be ready."
HAVERHILL FALLS SHORT
Haverhill football fell to to Danvers 28-0 on Friday night.
"We're young and are dealing with a lot of growing pains," said Hillies (0-2) head coach Tim O'Connor. "We're working to get better and get competitive."
The Hillies trailed 21-0 at halftime and did play better in the second half.
Lawrence 27, Somerset Berkley 6
Somerset Berkley (0-3): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Lawrence (2-0): 21 0 6 0 — 27
First Quarter
L — Estarling Morales 1 run (Victor Barreiros kick), 10:59
L — Frendy Soler 79 pass from Jayden Abreu (Barreiros kick), 1:27
L — Joenel Figueroa 30 run (Barreiros kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
L — Janiel Herrera 1 run (kick blocked), 1:12
Fourth Quarter
SB — Wyatt Figueiredo 31 run (kick blocked), 3:46
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: L (20-199) — Estarling Morales 4-102, Janiel Herrera 3-6, Jayden Abreu 4-2, Julian Rosario 2-8, Janiel Figueroa 1-30, Jaydes Cartagena 1-8, Kheis Pichardo 1-19, Jadial Gomez 4-24; Somerset Berkley (35-109) — Wyatt Figueiredo 12-65, Austin DeSouto 7-10, Dylan Rodriguez 7-20, Sam Grew 2-4, Owen Meehan 7-8, Dominic Rivetra 1-2
PASSING: L — Abreu 4-4-0, 133, Rosario 0-1-0, 0; SB — Meehan 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: L — Frendy Soler 1-79, Figueroa 1-33, Andy Medina 1-18, Herrea 1-3
