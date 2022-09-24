WINDHAM -- With just over 30 seconds remaining in the game, and the ball in the air, Windham's Bryan Desmarais made a move and found himself with only end zone in front of him.
"I knew the ball was coming my way," said Desmarais. "It was a hitch-and-go (route). I came out and ran the hitch, and saw the defender bite, so I turned and went the other way. We had gone over it so many times, it was an amazing pass and I knew I had it."
Quarterback Josh Sweeney scrambled to his left, Desmarais shook free of his defender and they connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to give Windham the lead with just 0:39 remaining in the game. The Jaguars followed that with a final defensive stop, earning an instant-classic 20-14 victory over rival Salem in front of an estimated 6,000 fans at Windham's annual Blackout Cancer game on Friday.
The winning drive came after Salem had rallied for two fourth quarter touchdowns, tying the game with 3:36 left in regulation.
Windham had attempted just three passes in the game. But Sweeney extended the winning drive with a 20-yard connection to Desmarais, setting up the winning score.
"I was confident because I knew coach (Matt) Case saw something, and I knew Bryan's an amazing receiver," said Sweeney. "The line held strong on the play, Bryan ran a terrific route. I threw it, and I was very confident he would come down with it. Everything went right for us when we needed it."
The win was the first for Windham (2-2) against Salem (1-3) since the 2018 season.
"Incredible win," said linebacker Aidan Goss, who had a sack on the final drive. "This win is a long time coming. We had the heartbreaker against Pinkerton in Game 1, and the heartbreaker against Londonderry last week. We felt like we deserved one, and we were resilient. We didn't fold under pressure. We stuck it out and got the win."
It appeared in the second quarter that Windham might put the game away early. An interception by David Croteau set up a 14-yard Sweeney run, to give the Jags a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Windham then forced a fumble, which was recovered by Zack Giliardi, and running back Tiger An burst in for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Jags.
But Salem finally came alive in the fourth quarter.
Nolan Lumley connected on a pass to Daniel Hughes, who carried three defenders into the end zone to made it 14-7.
After a Blue Devil drive stalled in Windham territory, Salem took the ball back with a fumble recovery. Jacques then broke runs of 17 and 24 yards, setting up a Justice Casado 1-yard TD.
"When you give up a 14-point lead in front of your whole town, it's pretty easy to really feel down in the dumps," said Windham head coach Jack Byrne. "Salem doesn't give up, they never do. But our players were able to keep pushing through and pull it out. Our coaching staff was a big reason why we were able to come back in this one."
Sweeney then hit Desmarais for the go-ahead score, Goss and Joe Lisa each made a big tackle on Salem's final drive, and the Jags celebrated the win.
"Coach Bryne put me at defensive tackle for the final drive and told me to make a play," said Goss. "I did it. I'm so glad I was in position to make a play and help us win the game."
