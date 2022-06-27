That wasn’t another tomato can the Red Sox just knocked over.
Coming into the weekend the Cleveland Guardians were as hot as any team in baseball. Terry Francona’s club had won seven straight series and gone 17-5 over their prior 22 games, good enough to climb from five games under .500 all the way into a tie for first in the AL Central.
The Guardians were riding high and had every reason to feel confident, until the Red Sox came into their house and took them to the cleaners.
This weekend’s three-game sweep of the Guardians was a serious statement, the kind that should erase all doubts the Red Sox have what it takes to be a real contender.
It’s true that while the Red Sox have been on a roll, they have done a lot of fattening up against bad teams throughout their recent surge. The recent series wins against Houston and St. Louis were legit, but they were also both at home and could be dismissed as outliers without a larger sample to compare against.
Given what just happened in Cleveland, those wins are starting to look less like a fluke and more like a trend.
Boston did everything you’d want a winning baseball club to do over these past three days at Progressive Field. The first two were close, hard-fought wins that the Red Sox were able to pull out late thanks to some timely hitting and solid late-game pitching. The third Boston controlled throughout, and when Cleveland was able to cut the deficit to a manageable three in the bottom of the eighth, the Red Sox came right back and delivered the decisive blow.
It was night and day compared to April, when the Red Sox routinely blew games like these.
The Red Sox weren’t perfect by any stretch. They left a lot of runners on base and gave Cleveland too many chances for comfort. The first game was especially dicey, given that they went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners on base, and yet the Red Sox still managed to score six runs anyway.
Sometimes that’s just how it goes, and if you’re a winning baseball club it seems like you always find a way.
Boston will have plenty more opportunities to prove itself against the best in the coming weeks. Next up is a three-game road trip north of the border to Toronto, against whom Boston is 2-5 on the season so far. The Red Sox will be without both Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran (unvaccinated) as well as injured starting pitchers Garrett Whitlock (hip), Nathan Eovaldi (back) and center fielder Kiké Hernández (hip), all of whom have progressed slower than expected in their recoveries.
That will leave the Red Sox significantly undermanned, but at this point the Red Sox have earned the benefit of the doubt. This club has come a long way since the last time they faced the Blue Jays, and this past weekend spoke to how much progress they’ve already made.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
