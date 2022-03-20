Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are in. So is little Saint Peter’s, the giant killer and only the third No. 15 seed to make it this far in the NCAA Tournament.
And Coach K’s farewell tour continues as he and his Duke Blue Devils made it to the Sweet 16, too.
All eight of the regional semifinal matchups were to be set by late Sunday night, capping a wild opening weekend that so far has seen seven double-digit seeds win in the first round and two of them move on.
This is the second year in a row a No. 15 seed has captured the imagination of basketball fans.
Last year, it was Oral Roberts, which came within a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer from beating Arkansas and going to the Elite Eight. This time, it’s those lovable Saint Peter’s Peacocks, who knocked off Kentucky and Murray State and don’t have a single player that made the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference first team.
EAST REGIONAL
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Friday-Sunday
The Peacocks (21-11) will face No. 3 seed Purdue or No. 6 Texas. This group of New Jersey toughs won’t be intimidated.
“Everybody keeps saying we can’t do that, we can’t do that, we don’t have this and we don’t have that,” coach Shaheen Holloway said. “We got heart. That’s what matters.”
Two of the college game’s biggest brands, No. 8 North Carolina (26-9) and No. 4 UCLA (27-7), will square off in the other semifinal.
First-year coach Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels are the hottest team in the tournament, having won eight of nine after their rout of Marquette and overtime win over defending champion Baylor. UCLA turned back Akron’s upset bid and rolled past Saint Mary’s.
WEST REGIONAL
Chase Center, San Francisco
Thursday-Saturday
No. 1 Gonzaga (28-3) plays No. 4 Arkansas (27-8) after overcoming slow starts against Georgia State and Memphis. The Zags had to erase a 12-point deficit early in the second half to get past ninth-seeded Memphis and advance to the Sweet 16 for a seventh straight time.
“From here on out, they’re all tough,” coach Mark Few said.
Arkansas was pushed to the limit by double-digit seeds Vermont and New Mexico State. The Razorbacks struggled offensively in both games but their defense has been nails.
The other West game pits second-seeded Duke (30-6) against Texas Tech, which beat Notre Dame Sunday 59-53. Kevin McCullar made an emphatic dunk with 15 seconds left to cap a 10-1 closing run for No. 3 seed Texas Tech. Kevin Obanor had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and McCullar and Bryson Williams each scored 14.
Dane Goodwin scored 14 points for 11th-seeded Notre Dame (24-11), which led 52-49 with just over two minutes left. But the Fighting Irish didn’t make a field goal in the last three minutes,
A hard-earned 85-76 win over Tom Izzo and Michigan State sends Mike Krzyzewski west to his record 26th Sweet 16.
Star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled in the go-ahead drive through contact with 2:05 left, putting the Blue Devils (30-6) ahead to stay in the record-extending 1,200th win of Krzyzewski’s career.
SOUTH REGIONAL
AT&T Center, San Antonio
Thursday-Saturday
No. 11 Michigan (19-14), the other double-digit survivor, will face second-seeded Villanova (28-7) in a rematch of the 2018 national championship game won by the Wildcats. Like Saint Peter’s, the Wolverines are a pretty good story, too.
They underperformed in the regular season, coach Juwan Howard was suspended five games for a postgame dust-up with Ohio State and going one-and-done at the Big Ten Tournament made for a nervous Selection Sunday.
Here they are in a fifth straight Sweet 16 after rallying to beat Colorado State and then revving up in the second half to knock out third-seeded Tennessee.
No. 5 Houston (31-5), despite having been bitten hard by the injury bug this season, just keeps rolling along under Kelvin Sampson and will play either No. 1 Arizona or No. 9 TCU. It’s the Cougars’ 14th Sweet 16, and third since 2019.
Sampson’s teams just what it takes to win. They’re top-10 nationally in scoring, they take care of the ball, force turnovers, rebound and get after it on defense. They’ll be a tough out.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
United Center, Chicago
Friday-Sunday
No. 1 seed Kansas (30-6) will face a physical challenge against No. 4 Providence (27-5), which took care of business against South Dakota State and blew out Richmond. Kansas got all it could handle from ninth-seeded Creighton in the second round and is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.
The game features an intriguing matchup of big men in the Jayhawks’ David McCormack and the Friars’ Nate Watson.
The other Midwest semifinal pits the Auburn-Miami winner against 11th-seeded Iowa State, which beat Wisconsin, 54-49 Sunday in Milwaukee.
Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points. Izaiah Brockington added 10 points as the gritty Cyclones used their tough defense to hold off Johnny Davis and company in front of a raucous pro-Wisconsin crowd about 80 miles away from the school’s Madison campus After winning just two games last season, Iowa State (22-12) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.
