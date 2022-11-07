Michaela Chokureva and the Andover girls swimming and diving team had a terrific showing at the MIAA North Sectional Meet, with Chokureva taking home two individual titles plus a relay victory as the Golden Warriors finished second overall.
Andover tallied 269 points as a team, second only to sectional champion Acton-Boxboro (321.5 points). Haverhill placed seventh (156), Central Catholic ninth (138), North Andover 10th (133.5) and Methuen 16th (21).
On the boys side, Methuen finished second out of five teams with 248 points, finishing runner-up to Billerica (282 points).
Chokureva finished first in the 200 IM (2:04.56) and the 100 freestyle (50.15) and joined Maya Flatley, Amelia Barron and Jaclyn Ambrose to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.20).
She, Ambrose, Gabriela McDonough and Aneesa Hazarika also finished second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.11), and Andover’s other top finishers included Barron (second 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Flatley (fourth 200 freestyle, fifth 500 freestyle) and Ambrose (fifth 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle).
Aquino takes diving title, Ackerman-Vallala wins breaststroke
Haverhill’s Kailyn Aquino enjoyed a career day, capturing her first sectional title with a score of 407.95. She edged out MVC rival Kaleigh O’Brien of Central Catholic, who finished second with 385.40, and Hillie teammate Sophia Lundgren, who took fifth with 341.75.
Aquino is in the midst of a stellar sophomore season, having already won titles at both MVC Diving Invitationals with scores of 438.35 and 241.35, along with the MVC Division 1 Meet (216.45). Last fall as a freshman Aquino placed fourth at sectionals (379.55).
The sophomore’s performance was the highlight of a strong day for the Hillies overall. Molly Jordan was the top local finisher in the 500 freestyle (third, 5:28.25), and the 200 medley relay team of Jordan, Makenzie Hillsgrove, Jackie Story and Sophia Caruso took fourth.
North Andover’s Diya Ackerman-Vallala won the sectional title in the 100 breaststroke, taking first overall in 1:05.99 to edge out Andover’s Barron. The Scarlet Knight standout also took second in the 200 IM (2:08.59).
In addition to O’Brien’s second place showing in the diving, Central Catholic’s top finishers included Maddison McAloon (third 50 freestyle, fifth 100 butterfly), Maeve Foley (fourth 500 freestyle) and the 200 medley relay team of Emily Rogers, Foley, McAloon and Alexandra George (1:56.23).
Methuen boys top four events
Matthew Jo had a lonely day in the pool, taking two individual titles in events he swam unopposed. Jo won the 200 IM (2:06.05) and 500 freestyle (5:10.42) as each race’s only competitor, though he did also help the 200 freestyle relay to a first place finish along with Johnathan Phan, Carter DeLano and Philip Nguyen.
DeLano also won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.90), placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:59.70) and took third in the 400 freestyle relay along with Phan, Mazel Halloul and Alan Dang. Nguyen was second in the 100 backstroke (1:08.10) and third in the 50 freestyle (25.35), Phan took third in the 200 freestyle (1:59.99) and 100 butterfly (1:00.44), and the 200 medley relay team of Nguyen, Jo, Dang and Halloul finished second (2:00.47).
MIAA North Swimming and Diving SectionalsGirls Results
Team scores (18 teams scored): 1. Acton-Boxboro 321.5, 2. Andover 269, 3. Winchester 227, 3. Lexington 227, 5. Chelmsford 193, 6. Belmont 157, 7. Haverhill 156, 8. Reading 143, 9. Central Catholic 138, 10. North Andover 133.5 ... 16. Methuen 21
Top local finishers: 200 medley relay: 4. Haverhill (Molly Jordan, Makenzie Hillsgrove, Jackie Story, Sophia Caruso) 1:55.80, 5. Central Catholic (Emily Rogers, Maeve Foley, Maddison McAloon, Alexandra George) 1:56.23; 200 freestyle: 2. Amelia Barron (A) 1:57.32, 4. Maya Flatley (A) 2:02.45; 200 IM: 1. Michaela Chokureva (A) 2:04.56, 2. Diya Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 2:08.59; 50 freestyle: 3. McAloon (CC) 24.92, 5. Jaclyn Ambrose (A) 25.11; Diving: 1. Kailyn Aquino (H) 407.95, 2. Kaleigh O’Brien (CC) 385.40, 5. Sophia Lundgren (H) 341.75; 100 butterfly: 5. McAloon (CC) 1:04.34; 100 freestyle: 1. Chokureva (A) 50.15, 5. Ambrose (A) 54.47; 500 freestyle: 3. Jordan (H) 5:28.25, 4. Foley (CC) 5:37.08, 5. Flatley (A) 5:37.56; 200 freestyle relay: 2. Andover (Ambrose, Gabriela McDonough, Aneesa Hazarika, Chokureva) 1:42.11; 100 breaststroke: 1. Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 1:05.99, 2. Barron (A) 1:07.06; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Andover (Flatley, Barron, Ambrose, Chokureva) 3:38.20
Boys Results
Team scores (5 teams scored): 1. Billerica 282, 2. Methuen 248, 3. Stoneham 135, 4. Dracut 107, 5. Academy of Notre Dame 16
Top Methuen finishers: 200 medley relay: 2. Philip Nguyen, Matthew Jo, Alan Dang, Mazen Halloul 2:00.47; 200 freestyle: 2. Carter DeLano 1:59.70, 3. Johnathan Phan 1:59.99; 200 IM: 1. Jo 2:06.05; 50 freestyle: 3. Nguyen 25.35; 100 butterfly: 3. Phan 1:00.44; 500 freestyle: 1. Jo 5:10.42; 200 freestyle relay: 1. Phan, DeLano, Nguyen, Jo 1:38.86; 100 backstroke: 2. Nguyen 1:08.10; 100 breaststroke: 1. DeLano 1:06.90; 400 freestyle relay: 3. Phan, Halloul, Dang, DeLano 4:07.94.
