Fans of America's major professional leagues have become accustomed to accepting certain limits to the amount their teams can spend. In football, basketball and hockey those limitations are baked in by the salary cap, so every dollar spent is heavily scrutinized.
That discourse exists in baseball too, only the limit is a mirage.
With no salary cap there is nothing stopping a deep pocketed owner from signing every big free agent on the market, just like George Steinbrenner used to with the Yankees back in the day. The competitive balance tax is often treated as a soft cap, but really most teams could blow past it if they wanted, most just choose not to.
So don't let anyone tell you the Red Sox can't afford to swing big in free agency once the lockout ends. They can, and they should.
Coming off a surprise run to the American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are ahead of schedule in their rebuild and poised to contend for years to come. While the terms of the CBT under the next collective bargaining agreement are still being negotiated, Boston has positioned itself where the costs of exceeding the tax threshold shouldn't be onerous. With significant holes to fill on the roster, Boston should act aggressively once the lockout ends, starting with these three free agents.
Carlos Correa worth the big bucks
Most arguments against signing Carlos Correa revolve around how expensive he'll be, plus the perceived unlikelihood the Red Sox would make such a big splash. And all of that is fair, under Chaim Bloom the Red Sox have taken a methodical approach to roster construction and the club hasn't really broken the bank for an elite free agent position player since Manny Ramirez back in 2001.
But sometimes the biggest investments deliver the biggest payouts.
Correa is an elite talent who has consistently ranked among the game's best since he debuted at age 20. His 34.1 career Wins Above Replacement is the sixth most in baseball since his debut in 2015 and ranks 36th all-time by any player through their age 26 season. Almost everyone above him on that list is either in the Hall of Fame, will be once eligible or would have been if not for steroid issues.
Correa also does everything well. He's a reliable hitter with a penchant for coming through in the clutch who also might be the best defensive player in baseball. Whether he plays shortstop or bumps over to second base in deference to Xander Bogaerts, his presence would transform the Red Sox, address several of the club's biggest issues and make the team a legitimate World Series favorite.
And long term? He's only 27 years old, so even if it takes a 10-12 year deal to bring him aboard, you're still looking at a long run of prime years before having to worry about a possible decline on the back end. Considering the alternative of starting Christian Arroyo at second base and the long-term uncertainty surrounding Bogaerts' future in Boston, the Red Sox shouldn't let sticker shock keep them from pursuing the best player on the market.
Seiya Suzuki a potential game-changer
Unlike Correa, which almost feels like a pipe dream, signing Seiya Suzuki is totally plausible and the Red Sox seem to have already laid the groundwork for such a move.
The standout right fielder, who is considered the best player to come out of Japan since Shohei Ohtani, projects as a potential all-star right off the bat and boasts a rare combination of power and plate discipline. He's also got an excellent throwing arm and by all accounts seems to be dripping with personality, so he could move the needle both on and off the field in a way few other signings could.
Suzuki is going to be highly coveted on the open market, but if the Red Sox win the Seiya Sweepstakes he could slide right into Hunter Renfroe's old spot in right field, allowing the club to either keep Kiké Hernández in center field or play Jackie Bradley Jr. in center while shifting Hernández back to second base.
Jansen should be near top of wish list
The Red Sox need pitching, and it's all but a certainty that the club will add multiple arms once the lockout ends. Bloom will likely explore every avenue to fortify the staff — and the trade market could be particularly interesting — but as far as free agents go Kenley Jansen should get a close look.
One of baseball's top three closers of the past decade, Jansen was excellent as usual for the Dodgers last year. He posted a 2.22 ERA with 38 saves in 69 innings and had 86 strikeouts compared to 36 walks, collectively marking his best season since 2018.
Even at 34, Jansen remains a quintessential high leverage reliever and the type of pitcher the Red Sox desperately need more of. With questions lingering over whether Garrett Whitlock will remain in the bullpen or if Matt Barnes can bounce back after his calamitous second half, adding Jansen or someone like him would go a long way towards making sure late-game situations don't remain the adventure they often were last season.
