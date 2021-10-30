SYRACUSE --Syracuse scored three touchdowns in under five minutes for a come-from-behind 21-6 win against Boston College on Saturday. The 21-point third quarter marked the second-straight game Syracuse put three touchdowns on the scoreboard in a single quarter after using a three-score fourth to beat Virginia Tech last week.
Sean Tucker moved to third on Syracuse's single-season rushing list at Syracuse with 207 yards and his 13th touchdown, 11th rushing, of the season. 'Cuse moved to 5-4 on the season and 2-3 in league play with the victory.
The game was off to a slow start in the first half with Boston College putting the only points on the scoreboard with a 31-yard field goal by Connor Lytton to lead 3-0 at the break.
After the Eagles settled for a field goal in the third quarter where the 'Cuse defense shut down BC's offense on third and goal, the Orange rally began. The 'Cuse defense didn't surrender a touchdown for the second time this season, an effort that was led by a career-high three sacks from Kingsley Jonathan and 1.5 from Stefon Thompson.
The third quarter burst started when Garrett Shrader created back-to-back first downs with rushes up the middle to set up Tucker's 51-yard rushing touchdown to make it 6-6 at 7:53 in the third. Then, Andre Szmyt converted his first extra point of the day to make it 14-6. And the surge was on.
The Orange stifled Boston College's offense forcing a three-and-out on the Eagle's next possession. On Syracuse's next drive, Shrader converted on third and one from the BC 48-yard line and took it to the house to up the lead to 14-6.
After yet another Eagles punt, Courtney Jackson's 64-yard punt return gave the Orange their third-unanswered touchdown in the third quarter. It was Jackson's first game as the primary return man, filling in for the injured Trebor Pena.
The Orange defense again delivered with a stop on fourth-and-goal at the two yard line with 4:13 to go in the fourth quarter to seal the game, marking a second-straight ACC win.
Tucker had his seventh-consecutive 100-yard rushing game of the season and the 11th of his career tying him with Jim Brown, Delone Carter and Ernie Davis for sixth on the list at SU. His seven 100-yard games also tie the single season school record. His 26 carries for a career-high 207 yards moved him past Delone Carter (1,233) into third on the single-season rushing yards list at Syracuse. Joe Morris holds the record at 1,372.
