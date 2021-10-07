There have been many instances in which Chaim Bloom has gotten an up close and personal view of what it means to be in charge of the day-to-day operations, basically the stuff inside the white lines, of the Boston Red Sox.
As Chief Baseball Officer, or CBO, the person in charge receives an inordinate amount of hand-written mail and radio talk show rants reverberating on Jersey Street, the store that sells Red Sox jerseys, among other collectibles.
But there have been two days in particular, thus far, that Bloom has realized what he has gotten himself into.
One was the original press conference at Fenway Park, officially announcing his hiring. He had never seen a collection of cameras, iPhones, recorders and notebooks.
When asked if he had ever been witness to a bigger press conference than this particular one, he smiled.
“No,” he said, looking to both sides of the huge room that held the press that day. “This is more people than we usually had in attendance [in Tampa], to say the least.”
The other was Tuesday night for the Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card play-in game.
That night. That game. That atmosphere. That crowd. That energy. That result. and really that constant noise.
“The energy at Fenway was just amazing,” Bloom told The Eagle-Tribune referring to Tuesday’s Wild Card elimination game. “Having Jerry [Remy] there to throw out the first pitch was so meaningful, and our fans brought it from start to finish.
“What gives me chills is hearing from people who’ve worked here for decades that Tuesday was the most electric atmosphere they’ve experienced,” said Bloom. “When you think about what’s happened in our park over the years, that’s incredible. “
That experience, hearing those words, are why Bloom, who had a great, comfortable, successful gig in running the Tampa Bay Rays operation, accepted the job with the Red Sox.
It might seem a bit obsequious to congratulate an executive with a hefty team payroll just for making the MLB playoffs.
But Bloom, who arrived in Boston exactly a year to the day after the Red Sox had beaten the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series, took over a mess.
Nothing epitomized that more than the 2020 COVID-19 season.
While 2019 was both disappointing and ugly, and a learning experience for manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox were even worse off the next year, Bloom’s first year.
As great as 2018 was, which was maybe the greatest Red Sox season ever, 2020 was as bad, maybe the worst in 50-plus years.
Other than trade Mookie Betts, Bloom didn’t do much in 2020. He took a lot of notes and, to be honest, showed the organization respect by not cleaning house with a machete.
Andover native Gus Quattlebaum is the vice president of Pro Scouting for the Red Sox. He started as an intern with the Montreal Expos before joining the Yankees in 1999 and the Orioles in 2004 before coming home, to Boston, in 2006.
He was promoted this past year under Bloom and has seen first-hand his boss’ work.
“Our staff appreciates Chaim’s determination to compete in every arena,” said Quattlebaum, who lives in Lexington. “His no-stone-unturned mentality motivates our guys regardless of the assignment. They know he’s willing to engage on any trade conversation. Even with the Yankees.”
The 2021 season was supposed to be a holding pattern, with many new, unknown faces being pegged in different roles.
Bloom was aggressive, particularly heading into or during the 2021 season, adding the likes of Christian Arroyo (waivers), Austin Davis (trade), Adam Ottavino (trade), Nick Pivetta (trade), Garrett Richards (trade), Garrett Whitlock (free agent), Hansel Robles (trade), Travis Shaw (waivers), Kike Hernandez (free agent) and Kyle Schwarber (trade).
All of the addition added value to this unexpected run in 2021.
In fact there was one addition — Ottavino — who caught even a few Red Sox front office employees off guard.
“The deal for Ottavino is a prime example of the way Chaim works,” said Quattlebaum. “When it was made, some guys are like ‘OK, the Yankees … this is going to be different … and fun.’”
Bloom was in St. Pete for last night’s opener with the Rays. It probably won’t be easy looking over the Rays landscape, with many players on that roster that he helped procure. He was also behind signing the “inexperienced” Rays manager, Kevin Cash.
The day of Bloom’s press conference he read a prepared statement about his expectations in Boston. It sounded a lot like Bill Belichick’s initial press conference.
“To build as strong an organization as possible in all aspects, so that we can have sustained long-term success and compete for championships year in and year out,” said Bloom.
He’s off to a great start. A lot faster than anyone expected.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
