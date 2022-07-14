Brad Stevens has his team.
President Brad Stevens, that is.
Finally. Nine-plus years later. Three years later than we expected – thank you, Kyrie Irving! – with all of those first draft picks.
Stevens has found his niche as the guy pulling all of the strings.
If we’re being honest, those Kyrie years, including the post-Kyrie year, were not Stevens’ finest.
He looked as lost as his team was. The guy who showed progress five straight seasons, which is a feat in itself, had lost the fire.
At least that’s what we got from the results, which included little Celtics basketball (see ball movement, assists and fast breaking) and lackluster defense, which had been a staple of Stevens’ early teams.
But his work since Danny Ainge retired and then popped up again recently in Salt Lake City has been nothing short of spectacular.
Hiring Ime Udoka as his replacement was his first, humbling and probably his best acquisition. What this team accomplished, particularly on the defensive end, was epic. The Celtics owned every defensive metric available. That starts in the head coach’s box.
Among Stevens’ early, post-Ainge gems was Kemba Walker and his $73 million in salary for Al Horford’s triumphant return.
He basically swapped out Dennis Schroder, who wasn’t working out with Marcus Smart, and traded a first-rounder for Derrick White, who proved to be a key bench player until the finals.
And then when the NBA Finals ended somewhat embarrassingly, with Jayson Tatum on fumes, Stevens filled the two biggest voids.
For next year’s first-round pick he acquired a real, modern point guard in Malcolm Brogdon (ave. 20 points, 6 assists last two years) and signed probably the best veteran, bench shooter/instant offense on the market in Danilo Gallinari (two years, $13 million).
What we must appreciate most though, with Brogdon, is that the former Bucks/Pacers point guard accepted the notion that he’d be a sixth man, behind Smart.
That must’ve taken some convincing, Stevens selling a championship run with Brogdon coming off the bench.
That’s impressive stuff, challenging a dude who scores 20 points a game and slotting him for a role more likely to score 15 per game, at most.
As far as Gallinari, he has apparently found his destination.
Mind you, Peyton Pritchard, Grant Williams and White give the Celtics as deep a lineup as there is in the NBA.
There are other reasons to feel good about the next season, including Robert Williams’ growth on both sides of the floor.
As former Celtic Joe Johnson told me in early June, “Robert is a freak.”
That being said, any banner-raising real soon probably has more to do with Tatum and Jaylen Brown doing their jobs better than they’ve ever done it before.
As for Stevens, aka El Presidente? His work is done. and from this location, it was swift, decisive and appears to be right on.
