The NFL season is just days away, and for the first time — from the opening kick on Thursday night in Kansas City through the final snap Super Bowl LVIII — gambling on the game is totally legal.
In Massachusetts and in New Hampshire.
At the The Brook in Seabrook, N.H., or at The Wynn in Everett. Heck, on your cell phone with one of the handful of available apps, sports betting is now accepted and, in many circles, encouraged.
Just check out the relentless advertising at your favorite sports venue.
The big fella — that’s me — is here and will be here throughout the National Football League season to aid and assist you, whether you are a seasoned veteran gambler or the rookie, looking to just toss a shekel or two for some added fun.
Week 1 in the NFL is often unpredictable, so with time to ponder the big picture, here’s a look at my thoughts on some of the best bargains in the game as it pertains to their over-under season win totals.
For explanation purposes only, let’s take the New England Patriots, who depending on the sports book you choose to patronize, are listed at either 6.5 or 7.5 wins for the year. Bet over, and if they win more games than the number, you win — and vice versa with under.
In my eyes, those two numbers for the Pats are pretty legitimate.
It’s not a great bet either way.
Back when the schedule came out in the spring, my initial thought was 6-11 for the Patriots this year. Their schedule is flat-out suicidal.
If you made me choose, I’d say “under,” but that number is too tough.
With that said, here are three plays that I see in 2023 as best bets for season totals.
Denver Broncos, Under 8.5, -110
I happen to be a huge Sean Payton fan and an even bigger backer of quarterback Russell Wilson.
Those two, even if Wilson rebounds as I expect, aren’t going to take a Denver team that won five games a year ago and be above .500 this time around.
Not with this schedule. Like the Patriots, Denver’s slate is treacherous.
If the Broncos can find a way to split with the division — Vegas, KC and the Chargers — there are land mines everywhere. They face the AFC East and NFC North, with trips to Chicago and the Lions.
I expect the Broncos to be in the Draft sweepstakes for Caleb Williams, not hang around in the playoff hunt.
Green Bay Packers, Over 7.5, -120
Aaron Rodgers skipped town for the Big Apple and left behind a young, loaded wagon for Jordan Love to inherit.
The Packers get to play the NFC South, just a pathetic division. Conservatively, that’s three of the wins, maybe even a fourth.
The Lambeau home-field advantage takes care of the rest.
Quick digression here. Fantasy football fans should take stock in Love and the Packers’ offensive weapons. This team is going to hang some numbers this fall.
New Orleans Saints, Under 8.5, +140
Did you know that quarterback Derek Carr has won more than eight games twice in nine full NFL seasons?
If you believe that Carr is an upgrade over Andy Dalton, you just have not been watching.
True, the division is a pit. It’s also rabid when it comes to the rivalries. The Saints will be 3-3 in the division. I just don’t see more than three more wins on the remainder of the schedule.
Outside the division, remember they play the NFC North and AFC South. They will be favored against Tennessee, perhaps at New England and maybe at home against the Giants in December.
There just aren’t a lot of wins out there.
Hope this helps. Remember, this is supposed to be fun.
And next Sunday, we take our shot at Week 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.