Tom Brady, pretty much, appeared to be a happy camper as a member of the New England Patriots.
The Super Bowl championship celebrations, the on-field hugs, the dancing like a teenager after Malcolm Butler’s interception ... those were incredible, happy moments.
So there is tangible proof that Brady smiled, seemingly a lot over his two decades here. A lot.
Patriots fans aren’t going to want to hear this, but ... he smiles more often and in many ways admits that he has never been happier.
Some of it is weather-related.
“It’s pretty much a different life than being in the Northeast,” said Brady, a few days before the Tampa Bay Buccaneer banner-raising opener. “I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that ... [But] in January, February and March, every day I go out there with Clyde [Christensen] and go, ‘Clyde, top 20 [perfect days’?’
“And there’s something to be said for that. Right now in the Northeast, it’s going like this — Seventy, sixty, fifty, forty, thirty,” said Brady, referring to the temperatures. “You’re out [here] every day. and this is so much fun.”
Rub it in, Tom, with knife why don’t you.
But most New Englanders would have to agree: Florida weather, despite a few tough, humid summer months, beats this region, weather-wise, like a drum.
At issue is Brady’s smile when it comes to football. It’s bigger. It’s wider. and it’s more relaxed.
It helps coming off a Super Bowl win/ring, another Super Bowl MVP trophy, and him being elevated to G.O.A.T. status without the usual response he heard after winning only six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.
Brady has something he never had in the confines of 1 Patriot Place. He has, it appears, complete control.
The Bucs’ offense, which Bill Belichick said looked a lot like the one Brady ran here for much of the last two decades, is all his. The offensive game plan is basically his.
And the last two seasons, the offense and surrounding cast apparently weren’t up to snuff as far as Brady was concerned, though some of his weapons, like N’Keal Harry, Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon failed to produce for a myriad of reasons and not really Belichick’s fault.
Brady and Rob Gronkowski — remember him? — have taken their relationship to Instagram, posting videos of them on the practice field during training camp, wearing summer clothes, sitting on lounge chairs, trading barbs, stories and, well, having fun.
So much for the dog days of August.
Brady has, as expected, shown up on social media, podcasts and athletes’-only interviews, talking about other teams who didn’t want to sign him, mocking them. That kind of banter is not recommended in Foxboro.
In Tampa, no problem.
“I have a lot of perspective on things,” said Brady. “You know, like there are certain things that frustrate me and I say, ‘Well, this is something I should speak up about.’ Things as it relates to pro football, the unions. and I’ve been around for twenty years to watch and I say, ‘Is it getting better or worse?’ and when I feel like it’s getting worse, I go, ‘What are we doing? This is not the purpose of the game.’ “
That would never happen in Foxborough. Not in a million years under Belichick.
“When you play for the Patriots, it’s all business. It’s business, business, business,” said Brady’s former teammate Rodney Harrison, who will be a studio analyst on Sunday Night Football on NBC. “You’re going to have a great time when you win and you celebrate, you get opportunities whether it’s signings, commercials, endorsements or things like that.”
“I think you’re seeing the real Tom Brady, the Tom Brady that we love, that we as players love,” said Harrison. “The Tom Brady that we saw behind the scenes that he couldn’t show his personality.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
