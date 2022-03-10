HAVERHILL — Limit chances, take advantage of yours. It’s usually a sound philosophy come state tourney time in hockey.
Of course, when things go a little bit nutty — say, you face a crucial 5-on-3 or a clean breakaway at pivotal times — those plans kind of get put on the shelf. At that point, it’s on the girl between the pipes.
“Our goalie was spectacular tonight. She’s been solid all season,” said Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover coach Gary Kane after his freshman netminder, Julianna Taylor, stopped 25 shots to shut out No. 25 Reading, 2-0, Wednesday night in the Division 1 Round of 16.
“Great win. That was a really good win for the program, first time we’ve advanced this far. It’s always fun when you come together in all phases.”
HPNA, the No. 9 seed, will now challenge unbeaten (24-0), top-seeded Austin Prep. Site date and time for that state quarterfinal matchup has yet to be determined.
“Austin Prep is just an amazing, talented team,” said Kane, whose club dropped a tough 2-0 decision to the Cougars back in late February. “The kids are ready to play them again. We saw them a couple weeks ago, great hockey game. Mistakes end up in the back of nets when you play Austin Prep, so we really have to play mistake-free hockey.”
HPNA did just enough offensively on Wednesday, and they got it done early, grabbing one goal in the first and another early in the second.
In the third minute of the game, tri-captain Riley Buckley netted the game-winner with assists going to Chase Nassar and Kaitlyn Bush. Just 56 seconds into the middle stanza, Emma Skafas made it 2-0 HPNA with Kat Yelsits assisting.
That was more than enough, thanks to some amazing work in net from Taylor.
There were some tense moments, especially when HPNA went down two players for a stint of 57 seconds. Reading heaped on the pressure.
“That (5-on-3 kill) was huge. That was huge,” said Kane. “(Taylor) was huge at that moment. She made three or four (saves) coming across the crease. They just kept putting pucks on her pads, and she was just spectacular.
“She’s all season handled pucks low really well. Early on, she struggled with pucks up top, as the season went on, she’s just done a spectacular job. It’s been fun to see her progression from start to finish, and just her poise for a freshman, to be able to play it that well.”
HPNA steadied things after the kill and found its stride again, taking charge again and playing confident on the lead.
“We got a little bit ahead of ourselves in the second period. We couldn’t get the puck out of our zone,” said Kane. “I just said let’s bring it back, let’s just play simple hockey. From there on, the game kind of swung back in our direction.”
Reading had one final gasp in the third with 3:40 left, when Taylor was forced to stare down a breakaway — sort of.
“I had something in my eye. I was trying to get something out of my eye, and I didn’t realize they were coming in,” said Taylor, who scurried to ready herself then came out hard to challenge.
“I was just going to act big, and I saved it, I’m really happy with that.”
Energized, HPNA would not be denied over the final minutes.
“If it’s 2-1 late, with their goalie out, it could have been tough,” said Kane. “That was spectacular.”
Haverhill 2, Reading 0
Division 1 Round of 16
Reading (9-12-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (12-8-2): 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Riley Buckley, Emma Skafas
Assists: Chase Nassar, Kaitlyn Bush, Kateruna Yelsits
Saves: H — Julianna Taylor 16
