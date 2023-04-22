Shaina Persell is, admittedly, an emotional person.
“I got it from my mom,” she said. “We both get emotional about a lot of things.”
And last Monday, from downtown Hopkinton to Boylston Street, there was a lot to cry about.
Sort a “Perfect Storm” of unfortunate occurrences.
First the bus to Hopkinton got lost, eventually finding the location but adding nearly ¾ of a mile to her walk to the starting line.
The lines to the port-a-johns were longer than long.
Then there was a “side” cramp that hung around for about 17 miles.
The cold rain, which lasted about five miles through the middle of the race, wasn’t easy.
And then of course there was her chronic asthma, which has been a problem for most of her life, that worsened by the rain and cold.
“There were a lot of professional photos shot during the race,” said Persell. “I’m crying in at least 70 percent of them.”
To be honest, despite the “issues,” most of the tears were really tears of joy.
“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” said Persell, a married mother of two who resides in Haverhill.
“There were a lot of hiccups along the way, but I will never forget that day. To be part of something so special, the tenth anniversary of the marathon bombings, was something I’ll never forget.”
There’s a lot to digest here.
Ten years ago, Persell was less than a mile from the finish when the bombs halted the race. It was her first attempt at Boston.
After getting through the emotions of that day, she decided to run again a year later.
“It was awesome. Yes, I cried a few times,” she recalled.
But this race last Monday was different.
“This one hit me differently, probably because of the anniversary,” said Persell. “I originally wasn’t planning on running, but as it got closer last fall I started thinking about it. It became important to me.”
She was able to get a charity number through “Hole in the Wall Camp,” a residential summer camp and year-round center serving children and their families coping with cancer and other serious illnesses and conditions.
The most remarkable aspect of Persell’s story is how she has overcome her asthma.
“I was very sick as a child,” recalled Persell.
But there was always hope, at least according to the pediatrician. She would eventually grow out of it.
Well, the doctors visits, the breathing, the clogged lungs, etc. were a constant issue. At one point she almost fell into cardiac arrest.
She was basically married to her inhaler.
“My mom was very protective of me as a kid,” said Persell. “I was not allowed to play sports, only dance. I wanted to play sports with the other kids.”
After college, still dealing with asthmatic issues, she started running a little bit, realizing something along the way.
“It actually helped the condition of my lungs,” said Persell.
Ironically, today she is a “coach” at F45 Training in Windham, N.H., where people get high-energy, 45-minute circuit training.
“There is nothing like the Boston Marathon,” said Persell. “I’ve run in a lot of half-marathons and other shorter distances, but the experience for Boston is special.
“It’s not just running. Even the spectating is awesome. My name was on my singlet and I heard people yelling it out the entire way. It meant so much to me. It continuously gave me energy. I did have a stop along the way and use my inhaler, which was in my hand the entire race. But it was all worth it. Everything. I’d recommend it to everyone. It’s one of the most positive feelings I’ve ever had.”
Her family was there on Monday, including her mom, who has been there every step of the way.
“She’s a perfect mom, always there for me through some tough times, my darkest moments with chronic asthma,” said Persell. “She was there when I went into cardiac arrest, with no oxygen flow. She was there at the allergy clinics ... to share this accomplishment with her was amazing.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
