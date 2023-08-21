This is fun. Baseball like the baseball we saw on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Controversial. Swear words from one of the managers. Every pitch mattered.
Of course, the Red Sox winning, 6-5, was ideal. And the cherry on top was probably putting the Yankees out their misery in 2023.
Without that amazing, nail-biting event on Sunday and really the weekend, the Red Sox are not “toast,” per se, but they are long shots.
They are not long shots heading into tonight’s four-game series in Houston against the Astros.
They are legitimate contenders for a Wild Card berth, albeit, probably, the third and final one.
But it’s not just these four games against the defending world champs. Then it’s three games, in Boston, against Mookie Betts and the Dodgers, and then three more games with the Astros.
Sweeps are possible, but improbable. These two opponents may indeed be facing off in late October in the Fall Classic. But your Red Sox are no slouches themselves. They have literally grinded their way to semi-respectability over the final six weeks.
These 10 days will tell us a lot about the Red Sox. A lot.
Winning five or six games, truthfully, would be good enough. Any more or less, well, that would be either tough to overcome or tough to believe.
The Red Sox rotation for those 10 games is set:
James Paxton, Tanner Houck, Chris Sale, Brayan Bello and Cutter Crawford each starting twice … in that order.
There will be no bullpen "openers" nonsense any more. The Red Sox are healthy, finally, all the way around.
These are 10 big games for Trevor Story, too. After his Hall-of-Fame/five-tool performance against the Detroit Tigers (4-for-4, 3 doubles, 2 runs scored and 2 stolen bases), he has one hit over his last 20 at bats, that a single in the Yankees game on Sunday.
This is why he was brought to Boston, as Chaim Bloom’s only big money free agent signing.
The Red Sox reportedly celebrated in the club house in the Bronx after the win, with suds flying.
For sweeping the Yankees, in New York? Hell, yeah.
This has been a difficult, uneven season, with injuries and ugly baseball mixed in with some gritty performances.
It doesn’t get any easier after these 10 games in August, other than a quick, three-gamer with the “lowly” Kansas Royals the first three days of September and then three games with the Chicago White Sox Sept. 22 through 24.
The rest of the games are against the iron, all possible World Series contenders (Tampa, 5 games; Baltimore, 7 games; Toronto, 3 games; Texas, 3 games).
Oh yeah, and one more three-gamer at Fenway against the Yankees Sept. 12-14.
The Red Sox don’t need to win every game, but they need to get off to a good start the last 10 days of August.
They need to fight the best of the best. And prove they belong. Five or six wins would more than do that.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.