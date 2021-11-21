(Editor’s note: Tom Licciardello of the Merrimack Valley Striders, was among the group that came up with the idea for the Feaster Five on Thanksgiving morning, soon becoming one of the most popular road races in New England. He announces the start of the race every year. Here he shares his reasons why the 2021 race is special.)
Thirty-four years ago, a group of Merrimack Valley Striders contemplated organizing a road race to celebrate a holiday. \
“How about doing it on Thanksgiving and giving away pies?” Who puts on a race on Thanksgiving? Who is going to bake the pies?
As crazy as it all sounded, it has become this amazing event called “Feaster Five”. There are many reasons for its astounding success, but here are my top 10 reasons for participating in the 34th edition of the race:
10. Tradition
Back in 1988, the first year, the race attracted 300 runners to race five miles. Since then it’s become a Merrimack Valley Thanksgiving Day staple with as many as 10,000 gathering in downtown Andover for a Kids Race, 5-mile and 5k.
9. Gold Standard
There is an ironclad guarantee the event will be safe, fun, and memorable for every family member. Why? We have the best race director in the business, Dave McGillivray. His resume includes the Boston Marathon and the Falmouth Road Race. Assuring the safety of everyone are the Andover Police and Fire Departments. The Merrimack Valley Striders provide over 200 volunteers to assure everything “runs” smoothly.
8. The Comeback
The race has faced many headwinds; a blizzard, sub-zero temperatures, and most recently a pandemic. COVID has been the biggest test the race has faced with the same issues many individuals and businesses encountered — safety protocols, state mandates, and supply chain difficulties making it difficult to acquire essentials like adequate quantities of race shirts. We’ve learned to pivot and make the comeback stronger than the setback!
7. Your Race, Your Choice
Young, “mature”, speedster, jogger, walker – — we have you covered. Young kids can run the Kids Race or more adventurous kids 12-and-under can enter the 5K. Two-thirds of our participants run the 5k, and one third walk the race.
6. Do It Your Way
Recognizing that there are some folks who are still uncomfortable being in a large crowd, this year we are providing the option to join the race in person, or to run it “virtually”. An app will be provided to every participant who decides to do the virtual option. The app will officially record the chosen distance – 5k or 5 mile – wherever its run.
5. Dogs/Strollers Welcomed
We love the WHOLE family, so it’s fine to bring your dog or youngster in a stroller. We ask that dogs are on a short leash and have a rabies tag. Dogs/strollers are asked to line up in the designated start area to assure safety of all participants.
4. Becca’s coming!
Come run with our Grand Marshal, Becca Pizzi, two-time winner of the 7 marathons, on 7 continents, in 7 days. Other VIP’s in the field include Sen. Barry Feingold, Andover Town Manager, Andrew Flannagan, State Reps, Tram Nguyen and Christina Minicucci, and TV personalities, channel 4’s Dan Roche and Kristina Rex, channel 7’s Steve Cooper, and Physically challenged triathlete and marathoner, John Young.
3. Family, Friends, Fitness, and Fun
This is truly a family friendly event. What better way to prepare for the Thanksgiving feast than to burn calories with the ones you love?
2. Community Support
This event raises thousands of dollars for local organizations. This year, we support the Andover/North Andover Y, The Bellesini Academy, Groundworks Lawrence, and the Merrimack Valley Striders Scholarship program that provides $20,000 in scholarships to local seniors each year.
1. Of Course ... The Pies!
Yes, the iconic 8” Table Talk Pies are back! #WillRun4Pie
So, there you have it. We’ll see you on the 25th!
