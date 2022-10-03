Imagine the chatter around the college dorm or just hanging out with his buddies watching college football.
When Preston Zinter – all 6-foot-2, 220 pounds of him – is on the screen for Notre Dame, think about the comments Evan Hadad – Andover High’s 5-9, 170-pound outside linebacker — is going to hear when he starts talking about Friday.
“Yep, that’s the guy I went head-to-head with all night long.”
Sure, you did.
“Yep, 10 tackles for me in the biggest win our school has had in over a decade.”
Yeah, and I once shut down LeBron in a pickup game.
Well, folks, it happened.
“We flop our outside linebackers and he went against Zinter all night long. He had the toughest job on the field,” said Andover coach EJ Perry, whose Warriors nipped Central in an all-time classic, the program’s first win against the Raiders since 2012.
“It’s funny. We were in film and Zinter had a typical Zinter kind of play. You know, the kind of plays where he showed why he’s going to Notre Dame. and I let Evan know about it.
“He just said, ‘Coach, I did have 10 tackles.’”
It was that kind of performance, players stepping up all over the field, that helped Andover to the win over Central.
“He’ll have a story for his grandkids someday,” laughed Perry.
Round 2 Friday night
The amazing three-week round robin that – with all due respect to Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill – will determine the MVC large championship got off to a rousing start at Andover.
It shifts to Methuen this week with the Golden Warriors facing the Rangers in a battle of 4-0 teams.
Both coaches, Perry and Methuen’s Tom Ryan, are fired up for what should be an absolute madhouse at Nicholson Stadium on Friday night.
“I think it’s pretty obvious, it’s going to be a huge game. You win this and you’re pretty much guaranteed as least a share of the title. If Andover wins, they will be sole champs,” said Ryan.
“This might be the marquee game in the state this week.”
If you look at the two teams, there are some real similarities, especially among the play-makers.
“They’re very similar to us, their team speed is really good,” said Ryan. “I think our team is pretty good. They have the best athletes we’ve faced so far … by a lot.”
The news from Andover is positive on running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal, who returned to the lineup against Central in a limited role.
“Beal should be good to go now. He was a big change for us vs. Central. He gave us the chance to run inside zone. It’s great to have him back,” said Perry.
For Merrimack Valley football, this one is as big as it gets. and remember, Central Catholic and Methuen play a week from Friday night to complete the trio of wars.
“The rivalry is always great with Methuen,” said Perry. “It has been going back to (Coach Larry) Klimas and (Coach Dick) Collins.
“Watching them on film, they’re very good. Their quarterback (Drew Eason) has a good arm, and he can get the ball there. The running back (Shane Eason) has really come on. We’re looking forward to it.”
Who’s that man?
The first PAT kick – a wobbler that sneaked through the uprights – was not very telling.
The ensuing kickoff to the goal line and the lack of a name on the back of his red, home Pinkerton Academy jersey No. 4 were a dead giveaway.
Coach Brian O’Reilly had done some hunting in the past week to replace his injured place kicker.
He found senior Craig Coventry.
“It was actually our (injured) kicker (Ben Wolthers) who recruited him,” said O’Reilly.
“He’s a senior at our school. He does not play on the soccer team here. He plays club.
“He came on his own. I kind of told him, eh, I don’t know. I’ve tried soccer kids in the past, it’s not the same kind of ball. We were up here practicing, and I said ‘hey, if you want to hang over on the 40-yard line and kick, we’ll see.’ I saw the first kick and I said, wait a minute … “
Coventry made all three of his PAT kicks attempted and booted the ball inside the Salem 10 on every kickoff. He also had plenty of leg on a 35-yard field goal attempt just before halftime but that was pulled.
“He’s a lot better kicker than he showed tonight. I think this whole first game got to him,” said O’Reilly. “He’s something that we can use. He can kick from far away field goal wise, and he has the ability to put the ball in the end zone (on kickoffs). Tonight, he got through his first football game ever. Now, he’ll play soccer this weekend or do whatever he does.”
Much Respect for D.J.
It was evident from the opening snap on defense that Pinkerton Academy would have all 22 eyes on Salem fullback David Jacques on basically every play.
Jacques came in as the leading rusher in the region with 525 yards on 89 rushes.
“He’s absolutely a horse. He doesn’t run from contact. He wants to run through everybody,” said Pinkerton junior captain Caden Michaud, who helped limit Jacques to 98 yards on Friday night.
Michaud had plenty of pressure on him at the corner, trying to slow Jacques down on those trademark Wing-T sweep plays.
“It’s tough to deal with that, especially when he’s coming at you with a couple of big guards pulling with him too.
“We went low on him, and we were able to kind of contain him. But he’s really tough.”
Odds and Ends
Had to feel a little déjà vu on the Salem High sideline at Pinkerton Academy in the final minutes of the game Friday night with the Astros’ PA guy screaming, “Aiden McDonald with the carry.”
Of course, that was not two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and 2022 Salem High grad Aidan McDonald, that was Pinkerton freshman quarterback Aiden McDonald. …
Lost in the minutiae of Friday night’s Astros’ win was some savage punting work by Pinkerton senior Matt Feole.
Now, let’s be honest. A week before, Feole struggled against the gale force wind and actually had a negative yardage punt.
Friday night, he was nails.
Feole blasted a 55-yarder that was downed by Timmy Hersom at the Salem 1. That one set up Caden Michaud’s pick-six.
He also bunted a 41-yarder that Hersom again pounced on, this one at the Blue Devils’ 2.
Commented
