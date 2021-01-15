It's here and, well, a win on Saturday afternoon on ABC (3 p.m.) could change Calvin Kattar's life forever.
While he is expected to almost double his biggest purse against former featherweight world champion Max Holloway, a native of Hawaii, it could grow exponentially with a win and a bout with the champion.
Here are 10 things you should know heading into Saturday's main event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates ... a k a Fight Island:
1. Holloway is a legend
Methuen born-and-bred Calvin Kattar is getting, literally, thousands of well-wishes from local fans. Well, he’s going to need it. This guy Max Holloway is regarded as one of the best featherweights the sport has ever had. His last eight bouts have all been for a world championship. Among rankings on the UCF’s Website, Holloway is ranked 8th overall, pound for pound, in the sport. Holloway is favored
2. Kattar’s meteoric rise
While experience, at least big-time experience, is on Holloway’s side, Kattar’s ascension in UCF is noteworthy. He has methodically moved up the rankings, staying busy with two more fights per year since 2018, and, most importantly, improving. His repertoire has grown exponentially the last three years, moving beyond his reputation as a boxer and wrestler. His kicks and elbows, rarely used when he entered the UFC in 2017, are lethal weapons.
3. Kattar’s style a big draw
While this is by far Kattar’s biggest bout as an MMA fighter, this marks the third time he has been part of the main event. He was in the top bout in Moscow, Russia against hometown favorite Zabit Magomedsharipov, whom he lost to in a close decision on Nov. 9, 2019. Then last July 16, 2020 at Abu Dahbi, United Arab Emirates, he headlined with Dan Ige, whom he beat in a unanimous decision. Kattar was twice been part of the “fight of the night,” which includes a bonus. And in Kattar’s first bout in UFC, on July 29, 2017, he earned praise from UFC president Dana White for his ferocity.
4. Holloway a five-round stallion
Another edge for the former champion is the fact his last four bouts have all gone the 25-minute limit compared to Kattar, who went the five-round distance only once, in his win over Daniel Ige. Kattar’s camp, though, has stressed preparation for five rounds in their workouts the last two months.
5. Premiere boxing on display
While this sport is known for the many martial arts, these Holloway and Kattar are highly skilled boxers in their own right. Holloway is noted as a volume guy, with probably the quickest hands in the division, and Kattar has the hardest puncher. Kattar invites mano-y-mano battles in the middle of the ring.
6. Kattar and TV history
Kattar was 20 years old when he was on the undercard of the first ever live broadcast of MMA bouts on prime time national TV (CBS). That event was highlighted by Kimbo Slice’s win in 2008. Kattar was on the undercard, which happened to be the only time he lost in his career due to submission (choke hold) to Jon Jones. His fight with Holloway is the first-ever bout televised by ABC.
7. Kattar part of New England Cartel
If you haven’t heard of it before, in its infancy, you will be hearing a lot about it Saturday on ABC and most definitely afterward if Kattar wins. Their team, which includes another world-ranked fighter in bantamweight Rob Font, and manager/coach Tyson Chartier, is causing tremors throughout the UFC. Two summers ago Font heard a rap song playing, and heard “Carroll City Cartel.” He apparently said, “We’re a cartel, the New England Cartel.” Kattar liked it, too. A few weeks later, Font was sitting in the front row wearing a “New England Cartel” T-shirt. People started talking about it and, well, it stuck.
8. Coach Chartier’s stock rising
Kattar’s manager/coach Tyson Chartier is earning big respect for the big year 2020 has been for his top guys, including Font, then a No. 11 ranked fighter, knocked out Marlon Moraes, the No. 3 contender, in the first round a month ago on Dec. 19 in Las Vegas. The popular Website, “MMA Junkie,” voted Chartier as a co-Coach of the Year in 2020. While his stable of fighters is small, only a handful outside of Kattar and Font, he is earning respect among the UFC big boys in the sport.
9. Holloway the favorite
While Holloway has lost three of his last four fights, all world title bouts, he is still perceived as possibly the best in the featherweight division. Oddsmakers have him favored at -170, which means you have to bet $170 to win $100. Katter is +140, which means a $100 bet (and win) would get you $140. This is not a surprise because of Holloway’s pedigree. He is Hall of Famer.
10. Is Holloway bout destiny?
According to Coach Chartier, maybe. “We were in Brooklyn, N.Y. (in 2018) to fight (Renato) Moicano and Max (Holloway) was supposed to fight Khabib (Nurmagomedov),” said Chartier, of the bout that was later cancelled due to a Holloway injury. “They were doing the faceoffs and Calvin and I were backstage. Afterwards, Max walked past us and I was like, ‘Dude, we’re gonna fight him some day.’ And now it’s come to fruition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.