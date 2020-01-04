Here 10 things to watch for tonight's tilt:
1. Will Pats offense go for jugular?
The Patriots have been playing it close to the vest the last two months, with last week’s decision to basically take a knee before the half against the Dolphins being the ultimate in conservativism. Will Brady come out throwing, five-wide, in the first or second series. I’m guessing … yes. The Patriots win they get a two-score lead. Almost always. Expect that kind of effort out of the Josh McDaniels, looking for two scores in the first quarter.
2. Which lesser name Patriot, if any, on offense steps up?
N’Keal Harry? Jakobi Meyers? Rex Burkhead? This is going to be a game in which Julian Edelman having a good game will be enough. Those days are over. Patriots are in dire need of a No. 2 guy, even Sony Michel, to start surprising people. A year ago, Burkhead was huge in wins over Kansas City and the L.A. Rams.
3. Boogeymen on scare patrol
The best defense in the NFL, according to points allowed, is officially on the clock. The Patriots defense hasn’t been horrible, per se, but the unit has been simply decent-to-good in too many games the last two months. The Patriots top linebackers – Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower – nicknamed themselves "The Boogeymen" due to their scaring the daylights out of opposing QB and they were at the center of the Patriots quick start (8-0). Forced fumbles, a sack or two, or even an interception (Collins had three though four games).
4. Trick plays
The Patriots have been going the trick-play route a lot in 2019, particularly in December. They are not alone. A lot of teams are taking a few outside-the-box shots. The Patriots “usually” go there when in dire need. While they are fun to watch, they are used often by Josh McDaniels in desperate times. No trick plays today would be a good sign.
5. Not-so-happy Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore got a taste of being a New England Patriot last week. He got toasted on the field by Dolphins DeVante Parker and off the field by several million fans. He just didn’t seem “into” the game. Neither did many of his teammates. But this is a big rebound week for Gilmore. He will probably, for the most part, be watching over one of the best young, rookie receivers tonight in A.J. Brown (52 rec., 1,054 yards, 8 TDs).
6. Slowing Henry
Derrick Henry is on a hot streak. He’s rushed for 149 yards or more in four of his last six games. But this is January and Bill Belichick is running the Patriots defense. What does that mean? Strength against strength. Henry is 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, and seems to run downhill. Will the Patriots offer up eight defenders (an extra safety) to the box, daring quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw the ball early? Yes. In last year’s 34-10 blowout over the Pats, it wasn’t Henry crushed the Pats (58 yards, 2 rushing TDs), but more quarterback Marcus Mariota (16 for 24, 238 yards, 2 TDs) and 20 rushes by ex-Patriot Dion Lewis. This team, though, is riding Henry’s coat-tails. He will be getting the 20-plus carries tonight.
7. Tannehill’s legs
Mobile quarterbacks are in right now and Tannehill ranks as one of the better all-around athletes at the position. In fact, he started out as a wide receiver in college. He hasn’t rushed for a lot of yards (18 per game), but he has scored four TDs in 10 starts. He has never won here at Gillette Stadium (0-5), but he has never had this good of team surrounding him. Look for Tannehill to try his hand at emulating Lamar Jackson a bit tonight.
8. Covering James White
James White did not have a good game last year in Tennessee. He rushed one time for -5 yards and while he gained 31 yards in receiving yards, he had only five catches with eight targets. The Titans put a cornerback on him. Yes, a cornerback. They understood how important White is when he enters the game. So watch if this practice continues as he is a central figure in Brady’s offense, particularly on third down.
9. Double-covering Edelman
Edelman had a big game in defeat against the Titans last year (9 rec., 103 yards), but he also had a wing man in Josh Gordon (12 targets, 4 rec., 81 yards). Expect Edelman to have two shifty cornerbacks covering him the entire game, which again opens up the game for “lesser” guys like Harry, Meyers, Phillip Dorsett or, possibly, Mohamed Sanu. Edelman will not only be targeted by Brady, but expect the Titans defense to be extra physical with him.
10. Folk hero?
If the Patriots do anything special, be it this week, next week or beyond, Nick Folk will have played a role in it. Folk has been a solid surprise here. He has missed three field goals, all over 45 yards, in horrible weather, out of 17 attempts. This was a concern over a month ago, but Folk, fully-recovered from his appendectomy, has turned into an asset. Well, that won’t be enough going forward. He will have to win a game, probably in the final seconds. He appears up to the challenge.
