It ranks among the top 10 sporting events I’ve covered in close to four decades as a sportswriter.
I was 26 when the U.S. Open last played at The Country Club in Brookline.
For those keeping score at home, that is 34 years ago.
Many vivid memories remain. Here are 10 worth noting:
1. Seve’s fire burnedSeve Ballesteros sort of fell out of contention after a first-round 69. He sort of hung around outside the top 10 the next two days. We finally heard about his burning passion in the final round, while Seve was paired with then 28-year-old Paul Azinger, who had won four PGA Tour events over the previous 18 months, in the final round.
Azinger went on a tear, getting to 6-under for the day at one point and within three or four shots of the lead. Azinger said Seve started pushing him, “You can do this! You can the beat leaders!” Azinger ended at 3-under, finished with a 5-under 66, but talked about Seve’s competitive spirit. “It was amazing. I saw what makes him special. He inspired me,” said Azinger. “It was a lesson I’ll never forget.”
2. Strange’s tourneyIt was evident somewhere in the third round, that this was Curtis Strange’s tournament to lose. He was the leading money winner in PGA in 1985 and 1987, having won five tournaments over the last two seasons before coming to Brookline. He got the lead in the third round, by a stroke, and lost it only for a hole on the final day before getting it back. In the 18-hole playoff against Nick Faldo he never trailed, getting the lead for good on the fifth hole, eventually winning by four strokes. The scariest moment was on the final hole in the final round, with Faldo, having to get up and down on the bunker on 18 to force the playoff.
3. Playoff like no otherDespite the rich history in the U.S., The Country Club, Francis Ouimet, etc., the Greater Boston area was a giant neophyte in terms of modern golf. Well, the incredible anticipation of the 18-hole playoff between Strange and Faldo put a stamp on golf in Boston. The crowds the entire week were amazing (more on that later), but it was even more impressive for the Monday playoff. It put the cherry on top of an incredible week, which coincided with the 75-year celebration of the Ouimet’s win in 1913, which changed the course of golf in the U.S. forever.
4. The Vardon Trap
When “we” hosted the U.S. Open in 1988 we were forced to do some homework, which led us back to the reason the U.S.G.A. returned to Brookline, the 1913 U.S. Open. One of the favorites, six-time British Open champ Harry Vardon, took a chance with the tourney still up for grabs on the 17th hole, a dogleg left, trying to go over a tree on the left, possibly cutting 30 yards-plus to the green. But Vardon hit the top of the tree and his ball fell into the trap below. It ruined his chance at winning as he wasn’t able to get up and down. That trap is not an issue today with equipment improvements and drives going 50 yards past the famed bunker.
5. Ouimet stories
One of the great developments of the U.S. Open returning to Brookline in 1988 was bringing Francis Ouimet and his incredible accomplishment back in the limelight. One of the true gentleman of the sport, he remained an amateur after his unexpected caddy-to-champion story in 1913. Jack Nicklaus made appearances to the annual dinner and donated thousands of dollars over the years to The Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, founded in 1949, awarding millions of need-based, annual college scholarships to those who have worked in golf. Then in 2005, Ouimet’s win was made into a great moving, “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”
6. Mac O’Grady analysisOne of my highlights was chatting it up with the master of the golf swing, Mac O’Grady, a two-time PGA Tour winner. Besides his swing, he is noted for something else … his outgoing, off-the-wall, personality. He was sort of the Bill Lee of the PGA Tour. We were chatting before the second round and I noted how many lesser known players were near the top of the leader board. He grabbed the list I had of the first round leader and asked for my pen. He started crossing off names, “No chance … Out … Won’t make the cut … No chance,” O’Grady said. Well, he was right on all of them. He didn’t make the cut either, by the way.
7. Pars, not birdies, ruleOne of the big lessons learned that week was in majors, especially with greens like the U.S. Open, pars are good. Only 10 players were under par for the entire tournament, and the best score through four rounds was 6-under.
8. Amazing crowdsWhile Curtis Strange won the tournament, Boston won the week. The crowds were epic every day, including the practice rounds and especially the playoff. It was loud and probably didn’t have the proper etiquette U.S.G.A. events expect, with fans having to be told to keep it quiet very often. But the passion Boston fans are noted for were there in true form for this 1988 event. It was special for a lot of reasons, including the showcase of Boston’s fandom.
9. June heatYup, it was the hottest week I ever remember. Temperature started at 92 degrees on Monday, then 94, 97 and 91 on Thursday, all very humid days, before a little rain brought it back to livable, 73 and 76, on Friday and Saturday. But the heat and humidity returned for Sunday and Monday, hitting 87 both days. The media tents were not air-conditioned back then, so I remember it more than I probably would today.
10. Boston on golf mapThe 1988 U.S. Open was one of the greatest things that happened to golf in our area since, well, Ouimet’s victory in 1913. The 1990s growth spurt in New England is directly related to this event 34 years ago. It also set up an even greater event in golf, the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline, arguably the greatest match in the history of the event. U.S. overcame a four-point deficit to have one of the greatest Sundays in Ryder Cup history.
The fans in 1999 were their typical, Boston selves. Yes, the cheered for missed shots. They also heckled Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie, who wasn’t the sweetest lad either. Anyway, Boston golf history has forever changed thanks, in part, of the 1988 U.S. Open, one of my favorite events in 38 years in this business.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.