METHUEN — When folks around the Methuen athletic department talk about Thyanais Santiago, the words “complete package,” often pop up.
That doesn’t mean just excellence on the court or softball diamond. and it’s not referring to offense and defense.
“She’s a really, really special kid,” said Ranger basketball coach Ryan Middlemiss. “I mean, 4.47 gpa, volunteers to coach a third-and-fourth grade rec team with her teammates (Samantha Pfeil and Brooke Tardugno). She’s just a special kid.”
Santiago’s leadership ability has certainly been evident on the court this winter for 8-6 Methuen, which entered the weekend at No. 23 in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings.
“She is playing amazing all-around basketball for us,” said Middlemiss. “She doesn’t score a ton but is one of the best defenders in the MVC if not the state.”
The junior is certainly a heartfelt student-athlete, who even at her young age is intent on making a difference.
A Ranger representative at the recent MVC Leadership Summit, Santiago spoke about making a difference and feeding off the example set by former Rangers hoop standout and role model Michael Gorman.
As she said, “What he does is an amazing thing. I can relate to what he sees. I see that almost every day. It definitely hits home and allows me to relate to him a lot more. It motivates to do better and just be a better person.”
Athletically speaking, Santiago first erupted last spring, batting .366 with 26 runs scored and 19 RBIs. Her sweet swing was integral in coach Jason Smith’s run to the Division 1 Final Four.
“T is a hard worker in the classroom, an amazing athlete and a supportive teammate,” said Smith. “She’s a wonderful young lady.”
Santiago made some noise in the fall, elating the folks down I-495 by committing early to play softball at UMass Lowell.
It was a decision that she wasn’t about to take lightly.
“Committing to Lowell has been a big change in the way I will continue the rest of my life. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with it, but I think it pulls a great weight off my shoulders,” Santiago said. “It’s also something to motivate me even more to be a better role model for the younger girls that look up to me along with all my teammates and coaches.”
Santiago could have waited. She was dragging plenty of interest from all over the region. The athleticism and pop off the bat are just that impressive. But Lowell felt like the perfect fit.
“I didn’t think there would be better opportunity for me. D-1 has been what I wanted to accomplish for a long time. When I was given the opportunity there was really no doubt in my mind that this was where I wanted to go,” she said. “This is also the top school on my list that I wanted to go to. It’s close to home. I’ll be able to see my family and friends. It’s definitely the best option for me.”
Santiago and the Rangers still have some work to do on the court this winter before thinking about softball again.
Pfeil, a returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star, has backboned the attack and the scrappy Tardugno has been so dangerous on the point.
This is a group that despite Friday night’s loss to undefeated Andover should be looking at brighter days in the near future.
They are currently chasing Dracut for the top spot in the MVC Division 2 race and are looking ahead to a crucial home contest with the Middies on Tuesday, February 7.
48 FOR THE AGES
A little more to follow up on the 48-point performance by Fellowship Christian’s Adriana Taboucherani from Thursday night.
The FCA standout broke the previous mark set by 1990s Rams Dan Trepanier and Adam Phillips, each of whom had 40-point games. She also had 9 rebounds 6 steals 3 assists and 2 blocks.
Taboucherani had previously broken the school mark of three-pointers in a game, nailing eight in an earlier win.
“She has grown so much as a player and it is so exciting and fun to watch her play. She plays with such heart and determination,” said FCA coach Celeste Brodnick.
Now 6-3, Fellowship is working hard to earn a spot in the Division 4 State Tournament, which would be a major coup for the girls.
“I can’t even begin to tell you how perseverance through all these years of coaching these girls is starting to finally pay off,” said Brodnick. “When you start with such a young team and lose game after game, it’s hard to stay focused on the big picture. But here we are and it feels great!”
GRANITE STATE NUGGETS
It was a giant week for the suddenly surging Pinkerton Academy girls.
The two wins took on different personalities, but were equally satisfying for coach Lani Buskey‘s Astros, winners of four straight.
Tuesday night, Pinkerton found itself in a struggle at Salem, down three late in the second half, only to roll to a 22-point win behind 27 from Liz Lavoie and 15 from Sydney Gerossie.
Friday night in a battle of 7-2 teams with Dover, Lavoie was held to only six, but her teammates rallied for the cause.
Sophomore Emily Leonard helped crash the Wave with 6 threes in a 20-point night. Freshman Brooke Benz added 13. …
The Pelham High girls picked up a huge win on the road, Friday night at (7-2) Hollis Brookline to move to 9-1. The Pythons won’t see either of the remaining two D-II unbeatens, Kennett and Bow in the regular season, but Jasmine Becotte and the crew have certainly earned a spot in the discussion as to who might be in the discussion this postseason.
Becotte was flat out phenomenal down the stretch on Friday night. She led with a team-high 25 points. In the fourth, Becotte scored 16 of her team’s 17 points, including 14 straight at one point. …
Finally, we’ll get a real sense of where surging Windham High, now 6-3, stands. The Jags, who were once 0-3, host Salem Monday, then 9-1 Portsmouth on Tuesday before closing out the week with a Friday night trip to 8-2 Pinkerton Academy.
