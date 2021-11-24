While the Massachusetts high school football landscape continues to change, one tradition remains.
Football will be played on Thanksgiving Day, and the holiday clash still matters to the players.
“Thanksgiving means everything to us,” said Methuen star running back/defensive back JP Muniz. “It’s truly a blessing to be able to play the sport I love one last time with these great coaches and teammates. We will give all we have until that final whistle is blown.”
A year after Thanksgiving football was cancelled when the season was moved to “Fall 2” due to COVID, five local teams will be in action on Turkey Day 2021, with two others playing the night before while Andover-North Andover played Tuesday at Fenway Park.
“Thanksgiving means so much to us,” said Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira. “It’s a tradition, and a big game for bragging rights. On top of that, if we lose we have to share the MVC Division 1 title with Methuen, which we don’t want to do.”
Memorable Methuen season
Fresh off a trip to the MIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, including an upset of legendary Everett, Methuen (7-3) will welcome Dracut (2-7) to Nicholson Stadium (10 a.m.) for the 58th edition of their Thanksgiving rivalry.
The Rangers evened the rivalry 27-27-3 with a 50-40 win in 2019.
“I’m very excited for one last battle with Dracut on Thanksgiving Day,” said Methuen receiver/defensive back Will McKinnon. “This is a great way for myself and the rest of the senior class to end our journey. This means so much to not just our team but our whole city, school and program!”
The Rangers possess an explosive offense led by sophomore quarterback Drew Eason (1,749 yards, 17 TDs passing) and a dangerous group of receivers including Jason Silverio (512 yards, 5 TDs receiving), Braeden Carter (369 yards, 3 TDs receiving) and McKinnon (375 yards, 4 TDs receiving). Muniz has rushed for 769 yards and and has 17 total touchdowns.
The Battle for Lawrence
Central Catholic has already clinched a trip to the Division 1 state championship game on Dec. 2 at Gillette Stadium. But, first, Central must contend with a dangerous Lawrence squad.
The Raiders (10-1) and Lancers (4-5) will square off at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium (10 a.m.) for the sixth edition of their Thanksgiving rivalry. Central has won all five previous meetings.
“Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful and I’m very thankful to have the opportunity to play our rivals on Thursday with my Central Catholic football family,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver/linebacker Preston Zinter.
Central is led by University of Maine quarterback recruit Pereira (area-best 2,452 yards, 31 TDs passing), receiver Justice McGrail (15 TD catches), Zinter and running back/receiver Matthias Latham (11 total TDs).
Upset-minded Lawrence opened the season 4-1, with its first win over Andover since 1984, before injuries derailed its season. But the Lancers say they are healthy going into the holiday.
QB Jayden Abreu (1,047 yards, 12 TDs passing) leads the way for Lawrence with playmakers like Andy Medina (9 total TDs) and two-way threat Estarling Morales (6 overall TDs).
Haverhill eyes another win
After earning its first win of the season two weeks ago, Haverhill (1-9) will look to finish 2021 with two straight victories when it travels to Cawley Stadium to take on 2-8 Lowell (10 a.m.) in the 24th edition of their Thanksgiving rivalry.
Lowell currently holds a 15-8 lead in the series after Haverhill won 28-7 in 2019.
“For the seniors, obviously, we would love to win our very last high school game,” said Haverhill defensive back/quarterback Nolen Skafas. “For some of us, me included, it will be our last football game ever. You’ll always remember your last football game.”
Sophomore QB Adrian Surrette has begun to blossom for the Hillies. He ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another score in the win over Cambridge, threw for a score against Lexington and Billerica and threw two TDs against Central Catholic. Tristin Naylor has caught four touchdowns over the last four weeks.
Adding interest to this rivalry is second-year Lowell coach Rob Pike, who will face his alma mater for the first time. Pike was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker for the Hillies (class of 1999), playing for his father, the late Bob Pike. Rob also served as an assistant coach for the Hillies from 2003-08, and taught at Haverhill High before taking the Lowell job.
“Thanksgiving football is special because it means a lot to both communities,” said Pike. “Both cities will have lots of families, alumni, and fans invested in the game. It’s a special tradition and I love that we get to play this year. The boys didn’t get to play last Thanksgiving, so this is special for them.”
Wednesday CAC clash
Whittier (5-5) and Greater Lawrence (3-7) will play the 12th edition of their Thanksgiving Eve rivalry on Wednesday night. The Reggies hold a 7-4 advantage in the series, after Whittier snapped a four-game holiday losing streak in 2019.
“The rivalry means a lot,” said Wildcats receiver/defensive back Niko Burke. “Going out and winning our last game as seniors would be a perfect finish for all of us seniors.”
Whittier is led by stellar senior running back Julien Acevedo-Torres (949 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and hard-hitting linebacker/power back Jyzaiah Ferreira (6 TDs).
The Reggies are paced by QB Manny Vasquez, who has thrown for 709 yards and four touchdowns over the past four weeks.
“Thanksgiving has always been an important game to us,” said Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis. “The rivalry has really been something special for our kids and they are looking forward to playing on Thanksgiving Eve.”
A CAL rematch
Pentucket (8-3) will see a very familiar team on Thanksgiving Day. Not only has Pentucket faced Triton (3-5) on Turkey Day since 1975, the two teams just met in the MIAA Division 5 Round of 16 on Nov. 6. The Green and White rallied to win that game 20-10 on the way to the state semis.
Pentucket owns a 27-15-1 advantage in the series.
Leading Pentucket is QB/linebacker Chase Dwight. He’s thrown for 1,270 yards and 7 touchdowns and run for 603 yards and 10 TDs. Che Condon (511 yards, 5 TDs receiving) is his top target.
