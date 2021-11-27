Photos from Thanksgiving football games from the Eagle-Tribune area.
Thanksgiving (football) Leftovers
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
NEW YORK — Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91.
Most Popular
Articles
- Haverhill firefighter charged with 2nd OUI
- Letter to the editor: Advocate for school meals for all
- Civil Service sides with female Methuen firefighter passed over for promotion
- North Andover football wins thriller over Andover at Fenway Park
- Investigator finds claims of 'toxic work environment' in Andover unsupported
- Londonderry man claims deadly shooting was mix-up, pleads not guilty
- Jury convicts former Haverhill man of distributing fentanyl
- Lawrence students, athletes to benefit from New Balance donation
- Methuen K-9 unit locates, arrests man hiding during break-in
- Haverhill students who video fights to lose cell phones
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.