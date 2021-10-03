The Red Sox are going to the playoffs! After a roller coaster season of highs and lows, the Red Sox finished the job and punched their ticket to the AL Wild Card Game by beating the Washington Nationals 7-5 in Sunday's regular season finale. The game unfolded amid a chaotic four-way race to the finish, with all four Wild Card contenders playing at the same time. Here is how the day unfolded, in real time.
How did we get here: Coming into the weekend the Yankees had a two-game lead for the first Wild Card spot, the Red Sox and Mariners were tied for the second spot and the Blue Jays were one game back. Since then the Yankees have lost twice to the Rays, the Red Sox have beaten the Nationals twice, the Blue Jays have taken two from the Orioles and the Mariners have split their first two games against the Angels.
Seattle, which hasn't made the playoffs since winning an MLB record 116 games in 2001, stayed alive Saturday night with a late rally to beat the Angels 6-4. Mitch Haniger had the go-ahead two-run single in the eighth, which was legitimately one of the most exciting baseball moments in recent memory and probably one of the biggest Seattle has had in decades.
As a result, the Red Sox and Yankees came into the final day tied atop the Wild Card standings at 91-70 with the Blue Jays and Mariners a game behind at 90-71.
Entering the day, FanGraphs has the four team's playoff odds as follows:
- Red Sox: 88.8%
- Yankees: 79.7%
- Blue Jays: 19.8%
- Mariners: 11.7%
All four games started right after 3 p.m. EST, and the pitching matchups were as follows.
- Red Sox vs. Nationals: Chris Sale (5-1, 2.90 ERA) vs. Joan Adon (MLB debut)
- Yankees vs. Rays: Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.40) vs. Michael Wacha (3-5, 5.26)
- Blue Jays vs. Orioles: Hyun Jin Ryu (13-10, 4.39) vs. Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 4.66)
- Mariners vs. Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-2, 4.50) vs. Reid Detmers (1-3, 7.11)
3:10: And we're off! Red Sox go down quickly in the top of the first after Xander Bogaerts grounds into an inning ending double play. He's really been struggling since the start of last week's Yankees series, going 4 for 28 (.142) while grounding into four double plays.
3:12: Shohei Ohtani! The AL MVP favorite is the first to draw blood across the four games as he blasts a solo home run 418 feet to right to put the Angels up 1-0 early. Mariners will be playing from behind to start things off.
3:17: We've got ourselves a Springer Dinger! George Springer with a leadoff home run to put the Blue Jays up on the Orioles 1-0 in the first. Either the Blue Jays or Mariners winning would open up a whole bunch of fascinating possibilities, so this will be one to watch if Toronto stays in front.
3:30: The Angels and Blue Jays weren't done after Ohtani and Springer each went yard. For the Angels, Phil Gosselin made it 2-0 after scoring on a Jack Mayfield infield single, and the Blue Jays pulled ahead 3-0 on RBI singles by Teoscar Hernandez and Santiago Espinal. Bruce Zimmermann is out for the Orioles, so Toronto will have a chance to feast on Baltimore's ragged bullpen.
The Red Sox, meanwhile, just squandered their first good scoring opportunity in the top of the second. Rafael Devers singled and J.D. Martinez was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs, but the Sox couldn't capitalize. Yankees and Rays are still scoreless too going into the third inning.
3:41: Washington strikes first. The Nationals get a pair of doubles from Josh Bell and Jordy Mercer off Chris Sale to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Bell's had an expected batting average of .150 but found daylight in Nationals Park's cavernous outfield, and Mercer's was pretty improbable too at .290. Sale is dealing otherwise, he's got six strikeouts through the first two innings.
3:48: The Angels are extending their lead over the Mariners in the top of the second. David Fletcher had an RBI double and Jared Walsh had a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to make it 4-0. Los Angeles still had two men on with two outs but the Mariners pulled Tyler Anderson and Yohan Ramirez put out the fire to keep the game within striking distance.
3:55: Things are getting interesting! Vlad Guerrero Jr. just hit a two-run home run to put Toronto up 5-0 over the Orioles in the second.
4:00: SCORE UPDATE: Red Sox trail 1-0 bottom third, Yankees tied 0-0 top fourth, Mariners trail 4-0 bottom second, Blue Jays lead 5-1 top third. Baltimore's Tyler Nevin just hit a solo shot to get the Orioles on the board.
4:08: We've got trouble in Washington. Chris Sale, despite his overpowering stuff, has allowed a lot of traffic on the basepaths and now the bases are loaded with one out. Let's see what he can do against Nationals veteran Ryan Zimmerman.
4:09: Four-pitch walk to score a run. Brutal. Nationals take a 2-0 lead and Sale's day is done. They really needed more than seven outs out of Sale, and now it's going to be up to the bullpen to keep things from getting out of hand. Hirokazu Sawamura will try to put out this fire, bases still loaded with only one out in the third.
4:15: Deep breath everyone! Sawamura escapes the jam in only two pitches after drawing a double play to end the inning. That could have gotten really bad. Still, Sale going only 2.1 innings and walking in a run on four pitches with the bases loaded is shocking stuff. The Red Sox needed better, but down just 2-0 it's still anyone's game.
4:18: Don't count out the Mariners yet. They score two in the bottom of the second to cut their deficit to 4-2.
4:19: Rafael Devers! For the second day in a row Raffy goes yard with a deep solo home run to center. Red Sox are on the board and trail 2-1 in the top of the fourth.
4:25: George Springer strikes again! The Blue Jays slugger goes deep again, this time for a grand slam to blow their game wide open. The Blue Jays lead 9-1 and are looking real good to force a tiebreaker if either the Red Sox or Yankees lose.
Alex Verdugo, meanwhile, just ran into a pointless out getting caught in no man's land trying to extend a single into a double. Red Sox still not getting much offense off Adon, who has eight strikeouts through four innings.
4:30: How are things going in New York? We haven't had much to say because Michael Wacha has pretty much kept the Yankees silent all game. He's allowed only one hit through five innings, though the game remains scoreless thanks to some solid pitching by the Yankees staff.
4:42: Oh wow. Gio Urshela just sacrificed his body to make maybe the play of the season for the Yankees. Ran full speed to make a catch in foul territory before falling into the Rays dugout. That was an incredible, scary, Derek Jeter-like play. Yankees and Rays are still scoreless in the sixth.
4:46: The Red Sox waste a prime chance to take the lead. Two men reach and get into scoring position but both Kyle Schwarber and Bogaerts ground out to end the threat. Still 2-1 Nationals headed into the bottom of the fifth.
5:00: SCORE UPDATE 2: Red Sox trail 2-1 bottom fifth, Yankees tied 0-0 top seventh, Blue Jays lead 11-2 top fifth, Mariners trail 6-2 bottom fourth.
5:05: After playing with fire all weekend long the Red Sox bullpen finally got burned. Garrett Richards, after loading the bases with no outs, is unable to escape the jam and allows the Nationals to take a 5-1 lead. First run came in on an infield groundout to the mound and then Alex Avila, who is playing in his last MLB game, ripped a two-run single to clear the bases.
If these results hold, the Red Sox will have to play a tiebreaker against the Blue Jays at minimum, and if the Yankees ending up losing too then we might have total chaos on our hands.
5:18: Joan Adon's day is done. What a debut for the rookie, who goes 5.1 innings with one run, four hits, three walks and nine strikeouts. You would never know he's barely ever pitched about High Single-A by the way he looked today.
Red Sox do have something cooking here though. Jose Iglesias and Alex Verdugo each singled to get two men on with one out. The only problem, Iglesias was only batting because J.D. Martinez tripped over second base running to the outfield before the fifth and sprained his ankle. That would be such a random, disastrous loss if Martinez winds up being unavailable for whatever games the Red Sox have to come this week.
5:27: Good, but not enough. Christian Vazquez drives in one after Verdugo beats out a close play at second base, but Travis Shaw strikes out as the tying run to keep it a 5-2 deficit.
5:34: Really intense stuff happening over in New York. The Rays just got Randy Arozarena to third with one out and the game still scoreless, but Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga was able to strand him after striking out Nelson Cruz and forcing Austin Meadows to fly out. That game is still 0-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth, and until we get some clarity there we won't know whether the Red Sox and Blue Jays are potentially looking at a two-way tiebreaker or a three-team pile-up.
5:46: The tension is starting to build. As I type, the Red Sox have two men on with one out and Rafael Devers at the plate. The Yankees and Rays are still scoreless heading into the top of the ninth. The next few minutes could determine both teams' fates.
5:49: Single for Devers! That's three straight hits and it's a 5-3 game. Now Iglesias comes to the plate hitting for Martinez, who the Red Sox really would've liked to see in this spot.
5:50: He popped out. You have to wonder if Martinez's freak injury might prove costly.
5:52: Tie game! Alex Verdugo rips a two-run double into the gap to make it 5-5! He's 3 for 4 and the Red Sox are back in business!
6:00: SCORE UPDATE 3: Red Sox tied 5-5 bottom seventh, Yankees tied 0-0 bottom ninth, Blue Jays lead 12-3 bottom seventh, Mariners trail 7-2 bottom seventh.
Wow. Today is shaping up to be everything we'd hoped for and more. The Blue Jays were sitting pretty until that Red Sox rallied, and now the Yankees could walk off for a playoff berth. Mariners look like they're on the ropes, but if these past few weeks have taught us anything it's that you can't count this team out.
6:04: Yankees have the winning run at second base with one out. Everyone hold your breath...
6:11: Yankees win. Man, what a finish. Aaron Judge gets an infield single and Tyler Wade beats the throw home to deliver New York the walk-off win. Now all eyes turn to Washington, where the Red Sox will determine everyone else's fate. Win and the Red Sox are in, lose and we'll have a tiebreaker at Fenway Park on Monday.
6:23: The Red Sox bullpen is settling down and has eaten Washington's lunch the past two innings. Freshly activated Garrett Whitlock mowed down the Nationals in the seventh, and now Eduardo Rodriguez comes in for the eighth on short rest and makes quick work of Washington.
6:25: Some cool moments here as the Nationals say goodbye to a couple of veterans who are playing their last games. Longtime Washington great Ryan Zimmerman received a huge ovation from the crowd and from both teams after being pulled in the seventh, and catcher Alex Avila was just honored in the eighth after coming out to end his big league career.
6:31: Toronto wins 12-4. Word from Rogers Centre is a "Let's Go Nationals" chant just broke out as the Blue Jays polished off their dominant win. The Jays certainly held up their end of the bargain, but now they need help.
6:35: Rafael Devers! He's done it! A 447-foot bomb to dead center and the Red Sox lead 7-5 in the ninth! He's 4 for 5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored tonight, plus the big home run on Saturday. An absolute star-making performance and the Red Sox are now just three outs away from punching their ticket to the playoffs.
6:47: The Red Sox just can't make things nice and stress free. Nick Pivetta comes on for the ninth and gets a pop fly for the first out of the inning, but only after Iglesias holds off despite Hunter Renfroe crashing into him in shallow right.
6:49: Grounder to Devers for out two. Almost there...
6:53: It's over! Nick Pivetta pulls the string with a beautiful curveball to strike out Juan Soto, and the Red Sox win 7-5. After all of the bumps in the road, the Red Sox have made the playoffs and will host the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game on Tuesday. Unbelievable.
7:00: Man, what a game, and what a season. The Red Sox are on the field celebrating and in a few minutes they'll make their way into the clubhouse for what an epic and well earned champagne party. This also means the end of the road for two really fun Blue Jays and Mariners teams, who gave everything they had and made this playoff race one to remember.
In the end, we won't get any tiebreakers or the most chaotic possibilities, but we will still get Red Sox vs. Yankees in a winner-take-all elimination game on Tuesday night. It'll be the first time the two have played such a game since Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS and the first one-game playoff since the famous Game 163 tiebreaker in 1978. It doesn't get any better than that.
First pitch is Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. Get some rest Red Sox fans, this ride isn't over yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.