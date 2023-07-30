WORCESTER – They say that hockey goalies are different. As in, they “beat to their own drum.”
Goalies are the wild and crazy ones, so they say.
They must be, because after all, who wants to take up to 100 mile per hour slap shots to the body – or to the head?
Most goalies thoroughly enjoy those shots and the aches and pains that go with seeing the rubber hundreds of times between practices and games.
Certainly Methuen’s Owen O’Brien falls right into category.
He can’t get enough of it.
“I learned how to skate by using a cone, just like every other kid does, but (then quickly after that), I fell in love with (being a goalie). I like being the guy in the net, the last one on defense. They say you have to be dumb and crazy to be a goalie and I figured I’m both of those things,” he said with a big laugh. “I just like playing goalie. I like that I’m the last line on defense so there’s more pressure on you. I have figured out during this past year that I like pressure.”
Last Thursday, O’Brien, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star, didn’t feel any pressure as the goalie of the Team North Shore in the 49th annual Hockey Night in Boston Tournament. After a strong showing in last year’s tournament, he returned to this year’s summer tournament and immediately looked terrific between the pipes. He played the first 23 minutes of Thursday’s 6-4 win, and turned away all eight shots he faced.
“It started off slow. I didn’t see too many shots and then we settled in and I saw more and more shots (as the period went on). By the end, I had a few nice saves, but overall it wasn’t too bad. I didn’t have many shots that made me make that extraordinary save – everything was mostly routine,” he said.
O’Brien who stands in at 6-feet, 205 pounds, is coming off a terrific sophomore season with the Rangers leading the team to a 12-5-3 overall record, with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the Division 3 state tournament, while posting a 1.90 GAA. Certainly those numbers are impressive, but he certainly made a bigger statement in his 23-minute showing of shut out hockey against some of the top talent in the state is a statement.
“Owen’s a bigger kid but his reaction time is really good. His lateral movements are also really good,” said his HNIB coach, Chris Kuchar. “He was real good for us last year and I’m hoping in this tournament that it’s not too overwhelming for him because you have some bigger, stronger, faster and older kids who is going up against. He’s making a jump from being a rising sophomore to a rising junior and here he’s playing against kids who are post graduates or are older. He’s playing against some high-end kids from Malden Catholic and St. John’s Prep. It’s a big jump talent wise and he’s going to have to be able to react to that.”
In Thursday’s win, O’Brien used his body size to his advantage and is aggressive coming out of the net to cut down on angles and also showed strong rebound control.
“My style is just playing out on my angles. I like to be out and take away as much of the net as possible. If I don’t see the shot, I just go down and try to cover as much of the net as possible,” he said. “I’m just trying to get more experience and see if I can play at a higher level. I want to see how I do against these shots. During the high school season, I see some good shots but not the kind of shots that I’m seeing here. It’s fun seeing this kind of level of hockey and shots, knowing that I can still track it and still make the saves.”
O’Brien said that he’s made countless saves over the years – whether it was on the pond down the street when he first learned how to skate and eventually become a goalie, or when either his brother Cody or his father Shawn would take shots on him. Shawn was a three-sport high school athlete at Malden High including being a forward on the hockey team. Owen was asked if his father was a goal scorer back in his hay days?
“Not the way he plays in his Beer League,” said Owen with a big laugh.
