FOXBOROUGH – There has been plenty of spotlight tossed on the glaring defensive void in the New England Patriots secondary with the retirement of safety Devin McCourty following the 2022 season.
But what about the hole left in the offensive backfield with Damien Harris shuffling off to Buffalo via free agency?
This recent wave of “running backs don’t matter” chatter around the NFL can’t hide the fact that Harris rolled up 2,082 yards and 20 rushing TDs here over the last three seasons. He was productive and solid when healthy.
The reason for the lack of panic here at training camp and on Patriots social media is a 6-foot, 227-pound block of granite named Rhamondre Stevenson. Many, including this writer, believe that there is good, make that great, reason to not panic.
Stevenson, in my eyes, is the top player in this camp – by a lot.
Recently voted “honorable mention” status, that is top 15, in ESPN’s annual poll of league coaches, players and execs, Stevenson enters this year off a 1,040-yard season in which he averaged 5.0 yards per carry.
He is 25, the height of a running back’s prime in year three as a pro, and if the passing game over the past three days is any indication, he’s going to be asked to carry a monster load.
After three days of unpadded, non-contact work, Stevenson met the media on Friday.
“The season I had last year was pretty successful for me. But it’s a whole new year,” said Stevenson. “I did gain some confidence from that, but it’s a whole new year, and none of that really matters now.”
He’s fresh and ready, and with the depth chart looking a little thin at running back, he had better be.
Oft-injured third-down back Ty Montgomery did not practice after leaving the field Thursday with what has been reported as a lower leg injury. That leaves Stevenson, second-year men Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, plus roster bubble man JJ Taylor at the position. and that’s it.
New England reportedly remains linked, albeit from a distance, with free-agent Dalvin Cook, but for now, it’s Stevenson and a slew of questions.
“I’m totally confident in our room right now, but if we get another one, I’m with that, too,” said Stevenson, who really hasn’t done much other than condition this week at camp. “I’m just playing the game right now. I’m not worried about who we sign, contracts or anything like that, just the game of football.”
A Las Vegas native and Oklahoma alum, Stevenson is pretty savvy as to the situation with running backs in the game.
He deflected when asked about the current trend of not paying backs the astronomical contracts that corners, receivers and offensive tackles command.
Currently heading into year 3 of his modest, four-year, $4.2 million (total) rookie deal, he’s likely monitoring the situation closely but not talking about it.
“I’m just focused on the game of football. It’s training camp season. I’m not focused on the (running back/contract issue). I’m focused on getting better and playing the game,” he said.
“I’m not even a veteran running back. Going into my third year. I’m not really worried about that right now. I’m just worrying about this season.”
Stevenson was a handful in 2022. He’s a bruiser with breakaway speed. Don’t expect anything different this season, even with Bill O’Brien taking over at offensive coordinator. The pass game may take on a different personality, but not on the ground.
“The run game is the run game … power, counters … that pretty much stayed the same. When we get pads on, we can see how that’s going,” he said.
The Patriots take Saturday off then have one more padded practice session here on Sunday. Monday, the cracking begins.
“We’re still learning the system, learning each other and just trying to get better,” he said of the work put in this past week.
“A running back of my style loves pads, so I can’t wait until Monday. I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
And New England is looking forward to seeing Stevenson doing his thing and taking on an even greater role with Harris now on the enemy sideline.
“I did a little bit of everything this offseason. I worked on identifying defenses more and just being a student of the game,” Stevenson said.
“The more you can do, the better off you are. Being versatile is a great thing in this league.”
PASSING GAME UPDATE
In an era where beat reporters are charting 7 vs. 7 numbers in practice, you can imagine there have been conflicting reports about the offense after three days of red zone work.
Here are my thoughts after sitting through a brutally hot session Friday morning.
It was hard to fathom on Friday as things unfolded that this was the third straight day of strictly red zone work for the Patriots offense. The offense certainly did not look like it had made many strides.
Things just weren’t pretty with any of the three quarterbacks – Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe or Trace McSorley – behind center.
According to published numbers, Jones led the way in the week, hitting on 48 percent of his passes.
Yes, the numbers for all were not pretty.
The Patriots defense is expected to be OK, but it was a tad disturbing on Friday watching the top three receivers, DeVante Parker, Juju Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne wearing defenders like compression gear.
Second-year man Tyquan Thornton gets a free pass here, tight windows and 50-50 balls aren’t exactly his strength. But we are working red zone here. It would be nice to see the tight ends, Hunter Henry and free-agent pickup Mike Gesicki show up.
It just didn’t happen this week.
You can’t sound the alarm in July with three days of practice in the books, but it was not a good week for the quarterbacks and the offense for sure.
One more situation to watch for, especially when the pads go on Monday and things get a bit more real.
In the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills on Friday, the rotation was split in thirds. Jones went first, then Zappe and then McSorley. This is a tad unusual. In most camps – camps with Tom Brady at the controls for sure – the starter got the lion’s share of the reps with the backups picking up the scraps.
If this continues as it has, it might be a hint that the coaching staff isn’t 100 percent sure that Mac is the guy. It might be nothing. We’re still in the “installation” phase of things, but it’s worth watching as camp wears on.
The media tent is probably 100 yards away from him, but if you looked at Jones’ body language during the Zappe/McSorley snaps, he looks a bit frustrated, like he wants the work.
Again, just something to keep an eye on.
CAMP CHATTER
Among the receivers, it was roster long shots Tre Nixon and Demario Douglas who were most productive on Friday. …
Matt Judon talked to the media after playing sparingly for the first time in team drills this camp. He called the media “snitches” and chose not to talk about his contract – or, if any, his lack of satisfaction with his current contract status. …
We have not seen the Patriots in pads, but if one guy passes the “look test” it’s rookie top pick Christian Gonzalez at cornerback. His play is super-hyped – let’s be honest, every beat guy is sprinting to the keyboard just so he or she can be the first to heap the greatest superlatives on the kid from Oregon. But, yeah, so far, so good. …
After a day off on Saturday, camp resumes on Sunday with a post-brunch 12:30 p.m. start outside Gillette Stadium.
It’s back to work on Monday at 9 a.m., too.
