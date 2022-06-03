This time a week ago the Red Sox were riding high.
They’d won 10 of their last 13 games and were fresh off a 16-7 blowout of the Chicago White Sox to clinch their fourth straight series victory. They had gone from nine games below .500 and last in the AL East to 21-23 in the blink of an eye, and with seven straight games at home against two of the worst teams in baseball it seemed inevitable that by the start of this week’s west coast road trip they would be over .500 and back in the playoff hunt.
Instead they went 3-4, and now they’ll head out west stuck in the same spot they were before.
There’s no sugar coating it, this past week was a huge missed opportunity. Losing three out of five to the Baltimore Orioles and splitting the two games against the Cincinnati Reds? That’s not good enough, and it was especially discouraging because the Red Sox were repeatedly undone by the same flaws that put them in such a deep hole in the first place.
A colossal bullpen meltdown? Check. An explosive offense inexplicably no showing for games at a time? Check.
It’s one thing for those things to happen against playoff contenders like the Yankees or the Rays, but against two last place teams at home? That’s a red flag.
So where does that leave the Red Sox now? As it stands they are 24-27 leading into this week’s 10-game west coast trip. They’ll play three games against the Oakland Athletics, four against the Los Angeles Angels and three against the Seattle Mariners before returning home for another date with the A’s starting June 14.
On one hand traveling to the west coast is tough and will inherently be a grind. On the other hand, the Red Sox have generally played better on the road, so maybe this trip will be just what the doctor ordered?
Right now the Red Sox are 13-14 at home with a minus-three run differential, while on the road they are 11-13 but with a plus-25 run differential. It also doesn’t hurt that Oakland is itself a last-place team and the Red Sox already crushed the Mariners the last time they played.
It really wouldn’t take much for the Red Sox to get back where they want to be. As of Thursday morning they were only 3.5 games behind the Angels for the last American League Wild Card spot, so a series win in Los Angeles could go a long way towards helping the club achieve its goals.
Ideally the Red Sox would already be there, but even if they let one opportunity pass them by there’s no reason why they can’t make the most of this one.
