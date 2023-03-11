FORT MYERS, Fla. — When Major League Baseball announced its new pace-of-play rule changes the natural reaction for old-school baseball people was one of trepidation. Why fix something that isn’t broken?
Two weeks in and there is a new revelation, according to former major leaguer and NESN analyst Lou Merloni.
Baseball was much worse off than many realized.
Since spring training games began and the pitch clock, ban on shifts and larger bases made their formal debut, a consensus has emerged that the changes have been a big success. Though some issues still need ironing out, the new rules have largely resulted in better-paced, action-packed games that are more enjoyable for everyone involved.
Merloni summed it up best on Friday.
“A lot of people who are purists say ‘I don’t want them to change the game,’ but they don’t realize the game changed on you,” Merloni said. “When you take a step back, all we saw are home runs and strikeouts, hits are being taken away, it just became a slow, boring game. You don’t realize how far the game got away from us.”
Merloni has been a vocal proponent of the new rule changes since they were announced, and the numbers back it up. According to a recent tweet by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the average spring training game is taking 2:36 to play compared to 3:01 last year. Meanwhile, clubs are scoring more runs per game (11 vs. 10.6), attempting more stolen bases (2.4 vs. 1.6), hitting for a higher average on balls in play (.258 vs. .235) and striking out at a lower rate (23.1% vs. 23.9%).
Put it all together, you have a much better and more entertaining product.
“I played 20 years ago and we had slow games but nothing like what we’ve seen the last four or five years, guys have been kind of taking advantage of it,” Merloni said. “I think it’s great for the game. It’s a much better product, there’s more action, you have some games that feel like they drag and it’s like 2:50, 2:45, so I mean it’s what the fans want, it’s what everyone wants who loves baseball.”
The difference is especially noticeable thanks to the World Baseball Classic, which is being played under the old rules without a pitch clock. Wednesday’s exhibition game between the Red Sox and Puerto Rico lasted 2:56, a quick game by last year’s standards but sluggish compared to the brisk pace of this spring’s other games.
“You can feel the difference without the pitch clock,” Cora said afterwards. “For those who are not into it, that was a great example of how with the pitch clock the pace is a lot better.”
While the pitch clock is the most noticeable change, the ban on the shift has quietly been just as impactful. Suddenly ground balls that would have once been gobbled up by the shift are squeaking through, most notably knocks right up the middle.
“For 100 years that’s always been a base hit, and now it is again,” Merloni said. “You’re starting to see it lead to more hits and if I were a hitter I’d absolutely love it, and because of it you’re seeing more athleticism in the field as well.”
Merloni said the shift ban could be especially helpful for lefties, who are typically shifted against at a higher rate than righties. Over the past few years it’s almost been pointless for lefties to hit the ball on the ground, so they’ve had to change their whole approach to try and drive the ball in the air.
That sometimes leads to line drives and home runs, but more often it’s just meant more fly balls and strikeouts and less action on the field.
“Now you can get back to old school baseball,” Merloni said. “Make contact, put the ball on the ground and find a hole, and I think it’s more exciting.”
Though players and teams have mostly spent the first two weeks of game action to adjust to the new rules, Merloni expects clubs will soon begin experimenting with new strategies. One scenario he highlighted revolved around the new rule limiting pitchers to two mound disengagements per plate appearance. Pitchers can disengage a third time to try and pick a runner off, but if they don’t it’ll be a balk and the runners will advance.
Well, what if there are runners on first and third and that happens? Or more interestingly, what if the runner on first intentionally tries to make it happen?
“As an infielder for all the years I’ve played, when I see a first base man take off early I screamed step off,” Merloni said. “Now that first base man’s strategy could be I’m going to actually fake like I’m stealing early with all the intention of diving back to first, because all I want to do is get that pitcher to step off, and if he steps off and I’m safe at first, it’s a balk. Now I’m on second and the run scores.”
The gamesmanship could go both ways. A number of pitchers, including Nick Pivetta on Thursday against the Yankees, have attempted to use the pitch clock to their advantage by throwing off the hitter’s rhythm.
New York Mets ace Max Scherzer took that a step further recently, getting set immediately after receiving the ball and quick pitching batters the moment they looked up. Video of the moment immediately went viral, and Merloni said he believes that was Scherzer’s goal.
“I think Max did it more to expose some of the issues that come with the pitch clock to bring it to the attention of MLB, because if you really wanted to use it as a strategy he would have used it in a game that counts and not a spring training game,” Merloni said. “But I thought it was good that he brought it to light and now we can discuss it.”
MLB will no doubt have to work certain issues out, but Cora said discussions between clubs and umpires have been ongoing as various situations. For his part, Merloni is looking forward to watching it all play out from his new perch in the NESN broadcast booth.
“I’ve loved it, it’s what I’ve wanted to do, just talk baseball and dive into it,” Merloni said. “I’ve really enjoyed the transition into the booth on both sides, radio and TV. I’m trying to do the best I can, that’s really all I’m trying to do, trying to be me on the radio or TV or whatever it is.”
Story taking grounders, Turner aiming for Opening DayAlex Cora provided an encouraging update on injured shortstop Trevor Story, saying he began taking ground balls on Thursday.
“It gives you hope, right? If he’s not thinking about this year then why take ground balls so soon?” Cora said. “He wants to be a baseball player too just like everyone else, he’s engaged, he’s excited, so to take that step it means a lot. I don’t want to get way ahead of myself but that’s a good first step.”
Though Story has been an involved participant throughout camp, his activity has largely been limited to conditioning and rehab work. The internal bracing surgery he underwent on his right elbow has an expected recovery time of at least six months, so Story could potentially return during the second half if he doesn’t experience any setbacks.
Cora also said they hope to have designated hitter Justin Turner back by Opening Day. Though he won’t be able to resume any baseball activities until after he gets his stitches out sometime next week, Cora said he’s hopeful they can get Turner back on track quickly after being hit in the face by a pitch this past Monday.
“I think it’s more the cardio work and all that stuff. The hitting part we can move that quick with everything we have in the cage,” Cora said. “Swinging’s not complicated, there’s a lot of games, so we’ll see. So far so good.”
Sale starting Saturday, Whitlock and Bello to face live hittersChris Sale will make his second start of the spring on Saturday when he takes the hill at Hammond Field to face the Minnesota Twins. The lefty had a strong debut on Monday, throwing two scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and two strikeouts, and is expected to throw three innings this weekend.
Kenley Jansen, Joely Rodriguez, John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski and Ryan Sherriff are also scheduled to take the hill for the Red Sox.
Across town at JetBlue Park, Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello are both expected to face live hitters as they take the next steps towards a return to action. Bello is throwing his first live bullpen, while Whitlock is throwing his second and is expected to go two innings.
For Whitlock, who was recently cleared to begin fielding work after hip surgery and has been seen taking part in drills over the past few days, reaching this point after last year’s injury has been a huge burden off his shoulders.
“He’s ready to go. He’s excited for the opportunity to start and physically he’s in such a good spot and that’s also helped him mentally,” said Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush. “Trying to pitch with a hip issue last year drained him a lot. He still performed well but it still took a lot of mental and physical effort just to get out on the mound, and that’s tiring.
“The fact that he’s free of the pain and discomfort, and the treatment and work he’s doing is to continue to strengthen him rather than trying to mitigate the pain. That’s what wore him down so much last year, a lot of daily work just to simply get out there,” Bush continued. “Now he can get out there free of all that and he’s building strength and volume like everybody else.”
The kids look alrightOne of the big questions coming into spring was how the club’s rookies would look, and so far most of the Red Sox youngsters have gotten off to good starts.
Triston Casas looks solidly locked into the starting first base job, and through Friday’s games he’s batting .381 with a .435 on-base percentage in Grapefruit League play along with two home runs, both against lefties.
Outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (.227) and second baseman Enmanuel Valdez (.211) haven’t posted big numbers, but both are tied for the team lead with 12 games played respectively. David Hamilton (.235) isn’t far behind with 10 games, and all four drove in runs during Wednesday’s exhibition against Puerto Rico.
Before going down with a hamstring strain outfielder Wilyer Abreu was also off to a great start. He was batting .333 with a .429 on-base percentage in seven games along with a grand slam, though it’s unclear when he might return to action.
On the pitching side, Bryan Mata has thrown four scoreless innings over three appearance, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four. With a fastball touching 100 mph, it’s not hard to imagine him emerging as a high-leverage reliever in the big leagues this season.
Lefty Brandon Walter has also been impressive, giving up one run over his first 5.1 innings while allowing two hits and three walks to go with seven strikeouts. He started Wednesday’s exhibition against Puerto Rico, during which he struck out four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor looking to start the game and sent down the first seven batters he faced before running into trouble in the bottom of the third.
Zack Kelly has allowed three runs over his first four innings, but is coming off a strong outing against the Yankees on Thursday in which he posted two scoreless while striking out three. Chris Murphy has pitched 2.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts against two walks, a hit and a hit batter.
Yoshida, Frelick enjoying strong WBC showingsMasataka Yoshida is no stranger to big moments.
Within the past two years Yoshida has led Japan to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the Orix Buffaloes to back-to-back Japan Series appearances, including the club’s first championship in 26 years this past fall.
So it probably shouldn’t be any surprise that the new Red Sox outfielder is coming up big again in the World Baseball Classic.
Yoshida is having a monster showing for Japan through the team’s first two games, and in Friday’s 13-4 win over archrival Korea he went 3 for 3 with 5 RBI. That including a bases-loaded walk, a sacrifice fly and two hits with runners in scoring position, including the go-ahead two-run single that gave Japan the lead for good in the bottom of the third.
Yoshida isn’t the only notable player who is making the most of their international spotlight. Lexington’s Sal Frelick, a former Boston College standout and a top prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system, is playing a starring role as Team Italy’s leadoff hitter.
Frelick scored the game-winning run for Italy in the top of the 10th Thursday to beat Cuba 6-3, and on Friday he followed that up by hitting a two-run double to put Italy ahead in what would later be an 11-7 loss to Chinese Taipei. Red Sox infielder Yu Chang was among the heroes for Taipei, hitting a game-tying two-run home run in the sixth, and former Red Sox utility man Tzu-Wei Lin hit a solo shot in the bottom of the first in front of the hometown fans in Taiwan.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.