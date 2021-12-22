It was Selection Sunday last weekend in Kansas City.
A week before, Bob Kendrick, in preparation of the big day, thought about putting together a "watch party" of over 200 people.
Then he changed his mind.
Then he changed his mind again. Thankfully.
The selection was for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. And his old boss, John "Buck" O’Neil, was on the ballot just like he was in 2006.
Mind you, O'Neil had his share of awards in baseball and life.
He copped the prestigious Medal of Freedom Award, presented by President George Bush. He was in the Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame. His statue adorns the lobby of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
But something was missing on his resume.
And Kendrick, president of the Negro Baseball League Museum, which was founded by O'Neil, a former Negro League star player, coach and manager, was scared of what might happen.
“It was devastating when Buck didn’t get in last time,” said Kendrick, referring to the rare Early Baseball Era voting by a 16-member panel. “There were 17 honorees (from the Negro League and all deceased) that year. Buck wasn’t one of them. He was genuinely happy for them, very gracious because he knew what it meant. But there was a big hole.”
After that 2006 vote, it was believed Cooperstown considered the book closed on the Negro Leagues pending more information from the research community. Ten months later, O’Neil died at 94.
Well, that research came forward, particularly with the improvements to statistical analysis.
O’Neil and Bud Fowler, the first professional black baseball player, who competed over nine seasons and 18 years, got the nod by the Early Baseball Era committee. They were joined by Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, which were voted in by the Glory Days Committee. All to be inducted next July.
While The Hall had kept O'Neil's name alive, introducing the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 and adding a bronze statue of O’Neil in the museum lobby in Cooperstown, this day trumped it all, said Kendrick.
“We went crazy,” said Kendrick. “It was mayhem. This was one of the greatest days of my life. I was very emotional. I know what this means. I know what it means for baseball and the history of the Negro League. The only bittersweet aspect was that Buck wasn’t here to witness it, to feel what we felt.”
O’Neil was a 3-time all-star and played in three Negro League World Series, winning one. He batted .288 for his career, most of which was with the Kansas City Monarchs.
But O’Neil’s legacy in the sport after his career, including playing against all-time great Satchel Paige, is what made him a true legend.
He not only coached and managed championship teams in the Negro League, he later became the first black coach in the the majors in 1962 with the Chicago Cubs.
Wait, there’s more.
Some believe O’Neil’s best work might’ve been as a scout, having ties to the signings of all-time greats Ernie Banks, Lou Brock and Lee Smith, all with busts in Cooperstown.
Which brings us back to Kendrick and his fascination with O’Neil and this incredible achievement.
“The first time I met him was in 1993. I was volunteering, wanting to help out at the (Negro League) museum,” recalled Kendrick. “I played college baseball. I loved the sport. I figured it would be nice thing to do.”
It ended up being a religious-like experience for Kendrick, because of O’Neil.
“His passion for the Negro League really struck with me,” said Kendrick. “He was about 80 years old. I had never seen him play. But I was struck by his passion, charisma, energy and his mission to make sure these fallen heroes were never forgotten. I get chills just talking about Buck.”
The Negro League Baseball Museum started as a one-room office, across the street from the current, update museum.
“Buck and other Negro League players took turns paying the rent so the museum, as small it was back then, stayed open,” said Kendrick. “How can you not feel inspired by that?”
Kendrick, a communications major in college, eventually took a full-time job in marketing, assisting O’Neil.
“This day I believe was a long-time coming,” said Kendrick. “Buck had seven decades of a significant body of work. He gave as much to the game as anyone that has ever given to the game.”
Kendrick believes O’Neil’s induction will help bring light to the museum’s presence in the baseball and really American culture in the early to mid-1900s.
“That would mean a lot to Buck,” said Kendrick. “I personally believe his greatest accomplishment was starting, leading and growing our museum. He really cared that those players will always be remembered."
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.