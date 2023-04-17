If you’re 30 years old or younger and a fan of the New England Patriots, you probably won’t understand this “case.”
That Bill Parcells, former head coach of the New England Patriots, deserves your vote, over “dynasty” guys Mike Vrabel and Logan Mankins, for the Patriots Hall of Fame.
The record book says Parcells was average: Four seasons. 32 wins. 32 losses. Of course, record book doesn’t tell 1/100th of the Parcells story in New England.
The Patriots you “kids” know, like the back of your palm, at least from 2001 through 2018, were about winning and championships. And, of course, two G.O.A.T.’s, coach Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.
Well, I’m about double your age. and I grew up loving the Patriots as much as anybody did in my early teen years when they wore those elite red jerseys and Pat-the-Patriot helmets.
And there were some intermittent successes in the late 1970s and mid-1980s, the Patriots lost more than they won.
But they had personality, drama (on and off the field) and excitement.
One of my all-time favorite players was “Mini” Mack Herron. Being the smallest kid in my class in my early years, maybe his size – 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds – was the attraction, but I was enthralled with is being the all-purpose yards (return yards, rushing and receiver) champ in 1974.
Why do I bring this up, a little kid’s favorite player, who only played 2½ seasons here?
Because football was a second class sport here for most of its first few decades. Sure, they made a few runs with a few great players, but the franchise always, always, always self-destructed.
I started covering the team, as the lead beat guy for The Eagle-Tribune, in 1991, Dick MacPherson’s first year.
It was fun. He was a great dude, giving a nobody like me a one-on-one interview before the first game of his tenure.
The Patriots won six games. But the year before they won one game. So it was progress.
Year two, true to from, was a debacle. The Patriots won two games. Ownership, general manager and coaching (MacPherson got sick) issues continued.
Yawn. Another “Patriots being the Patriots” season.
Everything, and I mean everything, changed on Jan. 21, 1993.
The media was called for an impromptu press conference at a Boston hotel announcing the new coach, rumored to be Parcells.
It was weird.
What the hell is Parcells, a two-time Super Bowl champ, out of the rock ‘em-sock ‘em NFL of the 1980s where faced off against the 1985 Bears, Bill Walsh, Joe Montana, Tom Landry, Eric Dickerson’s Rams and Joe Gibbs, doing taking over the head-case-of-a-franchise Patriots?
He had been out of coaching for two years. Did he know what he was getting into?
I remember driving back from Boston a little different about the Patriots, a little shell-shocked.
There was a certitude to his persona.
And when it came to the Patriots “certitude” had never been part of the lexicon.
I wrote it the next day. I’ve never been surer of this Patriots franchise than I am today.
The rest of the story is not only that I was right, but we, all New Englanders (including the media) were taught what real football is all about.
Parcells drafted Drew Bledsoe over Rick Mirer. Huge move!
One thing stuck out on the Patriots first workout in Smithfield, R.I. Parcells was laying into the offensive line, that they “were a disgrace, allowing sixty-five sacks,” second most in the NFL.
That 1993 team lost four straight to open the season and 11 of the first 12. But seven of those losses were by six points or less.
That team won the last four games, including the epic finale against the Dolphins, which needed it to make the playoffs. Remember, that was also being called possibly the last game Patriots game in New England with a possible move to St. Louis.
It felt like a playoff win, including the celebration on the field when the final gun sounded.
Remember Parcells opening day salvo with the offensive line and sacks allowed? Well, the 1993 Patriots allowed only 23 sacks, second lowest total.
That’s not normal.
Year two started out a mess, starting out 3-6, but an incredible comeback win over the Vikings (trailed 20-0) changed the trajectory of the season, Bledsoe’s career, and Parcells with the Patriots.
They won seven straight to finish the regular season, losing a tough playoff opener to Bill Belichick’s Browns (20-13).
Year three started out like a gem, barely beating Belichick’s Browns (13-10), but five straight losses ensued and the Patriots never rebounded with a late run. The fact that Parcells needed a little time away for heart/health reasons added to uncertainty.
Parcells final year, 1996, was, in my opinion, the cap on his Hall of Fame nomination.
Starting the season with painful road losses in Miami and Buffalo. But then it was all business, going 11-3 the rest of the way, snaring the second bye before beating the Steelers and Jaguars en route to the franchise’s second Super Bowl in New Orleans against the Packers.
That team, while not really up to snuff compared to the Packers, was something to behold.
Young, aggressive and talented, all brought on to the roster by Parcells.
Well, most of the players. The 1996 NFL Draft was the official beginning of the end when Parcells wanted to draft an defensive end and the scouting department wanted wide receiver Terry Glenn. Second-year owner Bob Kraft overruled Parcells, which he has the authority to do, and the divorce was inevitable.
The fact that Parcells ended up going to the Jets, probably the Patriots most hated foe, didn’t help the relationship.
But Parcells not only left a young, Super Bowl-esque roster for the next guy, some of those players – Bledsoe, Troy Brown, Willie McGinest, Ty Law, Ted Johnson, Lawyer Milloy, Tedy Bruschi and Adam Vinatieri hung around long enough to play big roles in Patriots Dynasty Part I.
When all is said and done, six of those eight holdovers will be in the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Oh yeah, and there was one other gift Parcells gave to the Patirot franchise: Bill Belichick.
Belichick was brought in for the 1996 season after he was terminated by the Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens and set some roots with the Kraft family, which took a few years to grow.
I hate to call this a no-brainer, but it is.
There is an element of the public out there that wouldn’t even consider Parcells for this achievement due to the way he left.
Parcells not only left on bad terms, but after the Super Bowl loss to Packers, he didn’t fly home with the team. That still ruffles some feathers within the organization and, quite frankly, I get it.
But there were extenuating circumstances that Parcells and Kraft both said they could’ve and really should’ve handled better.
And that was 26 years ago.
It’s time.
The Patriots became the most respected franchise, maybe in the history of the sport – winning six Super Bowls in the salary cap era – because of, in part, Parcells’ four-year term setting a tone.
To all the young ‘ins out there that think this old guy – me! – is losing his mind, I get it.
I get a little sentimental about this franchise, really its history, and the people that made it so.
Bill Parcells made it so.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
