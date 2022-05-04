ANDOVER — First-year Greater Lawrence Tech softball coach John Delaney understood the rebuilding project that stands ahead of him here with the Reggies.
On and off the field, Jayda Marshall is looking to expedite the job just a little bit.
On the field, the junior has been on a tear at the plate. The powerhouse in the order has gone 20 for 33 (.606 average) through 10 games, with four homers, 19 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
“I train a lot for hitting, it’s one of my stronger things,” said Marshall, who plays travel ball in the summer with the Huskies program in New Hampshire.
But Marshall, who missed her freshman season due to the pandemic, has been just as good outside the lines for the Reggies.
“We definitely came in with some new girls, younger girls, and from the start everyone tried 110 percent, just working harder every day,” said Marshall, who started playing the game in tee ball at age 6 and hasn’t stopped enjoying it since.
“To be a leader, I have to make there’s a connection. The number one thing is communication. Being a team, playing as a team, everyone works together. It’s something we really had to work on at first. Now, we’re getting it down.”
Growing up in Methuen, Marshall immersed herself in the game. The camaraderie hooked her early.
“Everyone works together, it’s a family,” she said. “You have your fast days, you have your slow days, but at the end of every day, you have fun.”
After starting last year, she wasn’t sure what to expect with Delaney taking over the program. But she was familiar with the track/football coach at the school
“Coach Delaney has been coaching for a while, I’m really excited to have him here,” Marshall said.
“We needed a fresh start, and we definitely got one with him.”
Delaney knows what he has in Marshall, too.
“She is a very good player and has been very consistent,” said the coach. “And she is the cornerstone of my team and our rebuild.”
Playing her youth ball in Methuen, there was plenty of draw to Methuen High School for Marshall. The Rangers are a rock-solid Division 1 program in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
But even in junior high, Marshall knew there was more to life than sports. She was focused.
“Methuen High didn’t have a nursing program, and that’s what I wanted,” Marshall said. “I went into this pretty blind. I didn’t know much about the school. I’m in the nursing program. I’m a junior and we just started working in nursing homes. I will graduate with my CNA (certified nursing assistant license).
“And after this, I’m going to college to get my license for an RN and see where it takes me.”
She hopes that softball will be a part of that as well.
FULL CIRCLE IN THE CIRCLE
Back in the spring of 2019, then-Hampstead Middle School coach Tom Wall knew he had something special in Paige Murray.
“She was pitching for me in the seventh grade, and she was my starting shortstop,” said Wall.
Three years later, Wall is the Pinkerton Academy head coach and yes, it has come full circle in the circle.
Murray is emerging as a regular in the Astros’ mound rotation. In three starts as a sophomore, she is 2-1 with a one-hit shutout of Manchester Central with seven strikeouts and a four-hit, 13 strikeout victory over Bedford. Even the loss came against the defending state champs, Salem, a 3-1 defeat in which she allowed five hits with six strikeouts.
“Paige has done a heck of a job,” said Wall, whose club travels to Keene on Wednesday before Friday’s grudge match at rival Londonderry.
JAGS SHOCKER RESONATES
Windham’s 2-1 win over Salem had to send some shock waves out over Division 1, where the defending state champions had been on “one of those Salem rolls” with 17 straights wins heading into the upset.
Freshman Kelly Wright had her way with the Blue Devils, striking out seven in the thriller.
Wright’s presence, along with a huge offensive start from her ninth-grade classmate Ari DeCotis at the plate, have hopes high up on the hill in Windham.
Offensively, DeCotis has hit safely in all eight Jags games in New Hampshire through last week at a .548 clip (17 for 31). The catcher/third baseman has scored 11 runs and driven in 13.
Wright has been rock solid with the bat as well, going 11 for 26 (.423) to open the year for 5-4 Windham.
State runner-up Concord (9-0) now sits as the lone unbeaten in the state.
RANGER RAPPER
Methuen High is off to a 5-3 start and averaging an MVC Large-best 9.0 runs a game, in spite of a couple recent tough losses to Lowell’s Giana LaCedra and reigning D-1 North champ Billerica, which the Rangers scored just one run.
With all the free swinging going on, it is Kyra Meuse who is currently backboning the attack at a .615 clip (16 for 26).
The senior outfielder has hit safely in all eight games, the only Rangers to do so, and has scored 13 runs while driving in 13.
Methuen is slated to head to North Andover on Wednesday then host Tewksbury on Friday night at 7. The Redmen have been one of the hotter programs in the region, sitting atop the MVC Small with Billerica at 9-1.
