The seven inductees in the 2023 Haverhill High Hall of Fame on Saturday actually got phone calls from Haverhill High athletic director Tom O’Brien in early March of 2020, that they were next.
A week later, COVID hit.
More than three years later, the seven new inductees will get their long-awaited honor.
“We have an impressive group here and more coming down the road,” said O’Brien.
Here are the seven and their short bios:
Paul St. Onge, ‘70
Football, Wrestling, Track & Field
Captain and Most Valuable Player for the 1969 football team.
Set school single-season record with 92 points.
1969 All-Scholastic First Team.
14-3 record on wrestling team over two seasons.
Led 1970 track team to an undefeated season and Essex County Championship.
1969-70 Haverhill High Athlete of the Year.
Three-year football starter for University of Massachusetts Amherst
Named to 1974 Yankee Conference All-Conference First Team
Helped lead UMass to 9-2 record, Yankee Conference Championship and Boardwalk Bowl Championship.
Rick Brown, ‘75
Football, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track
Two-time Class A Outdoor Track State Champion.
Greater Boston League Indoor and Outdoor Track Champion.
Holds school record in the 120 and 180-yard low hurdles.
1975 Ralph White Scholarship for Outstanding Male Athlete-of-the-Year.
Boston Globe Player of the Week, Thanksgiving football game 1974.
1978 and 1979 Fitchburg State Male Athlete-of-the-Year.
Haverhill Gazette 1978 Male Athlete-of-the-Year.
Participated on Fitchburg State’s inaugural football team, named MVP.
Winner in high jump, 100-yard dash, long jump and the 440-yard dash at the 1982 National Police Olympic games.
Marc Spencer, ‘91
Golf
Member of 1990 Boys Golf MIAA State Championship team.
Merrimack Valley Conference Individual Champion.
Two-Time All-Southeastern Conference at the University of Georgia.
Captain at University of Georgia, 1994, 1995.
Three top-10 finishes in the Massachusetts Open Championship.
Voted New Hampshire Chapter PGA Teacher of the Year in 2007.
Advanced to second stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School in 1998.
Amy (Veilleux) Simmons, ‘94
Volleyball, Basketball
Four-year starter on basketball teams that went to three state finals and won two MIAA State Championships (1992, 1994) and compiled a 93-6 record.
Two-time Boston Globe Dream Team and All-Scholastic.
Two-time Boston Herald Dream Team and All-Scholastic.
Mike Lynch Channel 5 High Five recipient.
Second all-time in career scoring and rebounding.
Two-time Merrimack Valley Conference MVP.
First player in school history to be a four-year Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star.
Three-time Junior Olympic State Champion.
Street & Smith, USA Today All-America Honorable Mention.
Coaches Association North Player of the Year, Academic All-State Team.
At Merrimack College, set school record for single season 3-point shooting percentage (.488) and ranks 10th all-time in rebounding.
Samantha Good ‘96
Volleyball, basketball and softball
Basketball three-time state champion.
Led team in scoring and 3-point shooting.
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Volleyball team MVP.
In softball led team in batting.
Won Eagle-Tribune Max Bishop Award for Top three-sport Athlete
At Bowdoin College played volleyball and basketball
Three-time All-NESCAC in basketball
Two-time All-NESCAC in volleyball
Scored over 1,000 points in basketball
Steve Wholley, ‘74
Football, Indoor Track, Baseball
Passed for over 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns, rushed for over 300 yards and 5 touchdowns, 1973.
Tom McCann Award as most outstanding football player, 1973.
Harry Agganis All-Star Football Team, 1973.
Haverhill Gazette Co-Player of the Year, 1973.
James Mansfield Award and prestigious Paul Wilner Award as senior.
Played football and baseball at the University of New Hampshire.
Passed for over 1,600 yards and set four school records in football.
Captain of baseball team as senior, set three school records.
Posted a 0.97 ERA as as senior, second best in the nation.
Threw a no-hitter vs Northeastern.
All-Yankee Conference and All-New England selection.
Sara (Jewett) Hopkins, ‘96
Soccer, Field Hockey, Basketball, Softball
Six-time First-Team All-Conference selection and earned 10 varsity letters playing four sports.
Merrimack Valley Conference Most Valuable Player, softball.
Boston Herald All-Scholastic in softball selection and Massachusetts State Softball Coaches All-Star Team
School’s leading scorer in soccer two years and field hockey one year
Member of three girls basketball MIAA State Championship teams
Inducted into University of Maine Hall of Fame.
National Strength & Conditioning All-American and set two UMaine fitness records.
America East and ECAC Division 1 Softball Player of the Year, 2000.
First America East player to hit for the triple crown — leading conference in HR’s (15), RBI’s (47) and batting average (.409)
Set 10 UMaine softball records: HR’s, season (15) and career (31); RBI’s, season (47) and career (152); runs, season (49) and career (132); steals, season (18 /22) and career (44/59); hits, season (54); and triples, career (14).
Played professionally for Stratford Brakettes and the New England Riptide.
