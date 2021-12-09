Bobby Dalbec’s first full season in the big leagues was a bit of an enigma.
Over the first four months of the season, Dalbec was statistically one of the worst players in baseball. He had a .216 average, a .260 on-base percentage and had struck out 111 times in 278 at bats while only drawing 13 walks. The 11 home runs were nice, but too often Dalbec’s at bats were unproductive, and eventually the Red Sox acquired outfielder Kyle Schwarber with the intention of having him take over at first base even though he’d never played the position.
Then the calendar changed to August, and suddenly Dalbec transformed into a monster.
Over the last two months Dalbec was legitimately one of the game’s most dangerous hitters. He batted .288 with an eye-popping 1.053 OPS and hit 14 home runs in his last 48 games. Beyond that, 25 of his 40 hits in that stretch went for extra bases, and he drew 15 walks against 45 strikeouts, a significant improvement relative to his prior ratio. Even his defense at first base was noticeably better.
Dalbec’s breakthrough raised hopes he was developing into the 40 home run force that talent evaluators believe he could become, but player development often isn’t a linear process, and Dalbec came crashing back down to Earth as the postseason approached. He went just 1 for 15 in Boston’s last five regular season games and was largely relegated to the bench in the playoffs, going 0 for 12 with five strikeouts.
So given all of that, what are we supposed to make of Dalbec going forward?
It’s easy to imagine almost any possibility with Dalbec in 2022. On one hand, he could show significant improvement in his approach at the plate, become more consistent and establish himself as one of the league’s most formidable power hitters.
On the other hand, his streaky, strikeout-heavy tendencies could prove a fatal flaw that prevents him from ever reaching his potential.
Figuring out where on the spectrum Dalbec ultimately lands is a crucial question for the Red Sox to answer. The best version of Dalbec could be a franchise cornerstone, but if the team doesn’t believe he’ll ever become that player, it might be in Boston’s best interest to trade him while his value is high.
There is also the Triston Casas factor to consider.
The Red Sox top prospect will likely make his big league debut at some point next season, and Casas boasts similarly impressive power only with much more consistency and a proven ability to get on base. They’re also both first basemen, so the first half of 2022 will be extremely important for Dalbec to demonstrate continued improvement as the team maps out its long-term plans.
Dalbec has earned that chance, and while nobody should expect anything like his torrid second half, it’s reasonable to expect consistent production, higher walk totals and an ability to climb out of slumps when they do inevitably happen.
If he can do that, then there should be a place on this roster for Dalbec going forward, whether it’s at first base or some other position. But if not? The club may have to make a decision sooner rather than later.
