LAWRENCE – There is life in the Lawtown Boxing Club. Bags are thumping. Fists are pumping. And the fight game matters here on Merrimack Street.
“I love the environment here. There’s no energy like in this gym. Everybody is here,” said Lowell’s Gabriel Morales, at 4-0 one of the rising pro boxing stars who calls the club home. “There are days where every bag in the place is taken up. People want to work. I feel like this is the hardest-working gym, so this is my gym. I love it here.”
Pros like Morales, who is 4-0 with three knockouts, and Methuen’s Luke Iannucciili (3-0, 2 KOs) are looking to make people notice. Saturday, each is slated to hit the ring at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Down and Dirty 4 card, promoted by Reyes Boxing.
Morales is carded in the main event with Lawrence’s Kevin Rodriguez (3-1). Iannuccilli is on the undercard.
For each, it’s the biggest venue, the biggest opportunity and a chance to build the fan base.
“I want this fight to open more eyes to my talent. There are still a lot of people locally who don’t know who I am yet. That’s because there hasn’t been professional boxing here locally for a while,” said Morales.
RIPPED AND READY
Iannuccilli walked into the Lawtown Club 14 years ago and immediately found a home.
A 13-year-old growing up in Methuen, he found boxing in a strange, yet familiar way.
“Like a lot of people I was a fan of the Rocky movies growing up,” said Iannuccilli. “One day when I was little, I told my dad I wanted to box. This gym opened a year before I wanted to start. This is the first place I came, and I’ve been here ever since.”
So if he began at 13 and is 27 now, how is Iannuccilli only 3-0 as a pro?
“I’ve been doing this for 14 years, but life just got in the way at time,” said the Methuen High grad. “I went to college for a few years, moved to California for a while, you know, different things.
“Anytime I came back home and visited, I was always coming back here (to the gym). So when I came back for good, I came back here, started back up and we started to look at turning pro.”
Things have progressed since his first pro fight back in February. A professional painter, the super welterweight has torn it up in the gym, hitting the gas pedal in training every chance he gets.
“I have always aspired to go down this road. Honestly, I want to see where it takes me,” said Iannuccilli, who has always avoided the more traditional team sports, dabbling in moto cross racing and skateboarding among other unique hobbies.
“I’m taking it as seriously as I can. I’m putting everything I have into it If it takes me far, it takes me far.
“I’m just glad to be doing it. If I didn’t at least try this pro thing, it’s something I would regret my whole life.”
He’s stepped up the work out of the gym, too.
“Being a pro boxer, it’s not just coming here and training,” he said. “It’s promoting yourself, selling tickets, trying to make yourself a household name and give people a reason to come and watch.
“On the big stage of boxing, there’s a million me’s in the world. You just have to find a way to stand out.”
QUIET AND CONFIDENT
Morales hasn’t been in the gym all that long, just about five years.
The 27-year-old, who is trained by his dad, is a busy man, with a girlfriend, a four-year-old and a union carpenter’s job.
“My days are packed, my days are busy,” said Morales, a baseball, basketball and football star at Dracut High. “I just love what I do. I’m happy I do what I do. It’s a physical job, and that’s my work out. And when I get out that’s where the real work starts, here in the gym.”
He points to his grandfather as one of his driving forces to get in the ring. He grew up around boxers but never really thought about getting into it, until he hit adulthood.
“I never thought professional fighting could be a thing for me,” said Morales. “Now that it is, I’m already living my dream now. And I just want to keep it going.”
Saturday’s collision with Rodriguez, who fights out of the Intenze 978 Gym in Lawrence, promises to be a crowd-pleaser.
“I’m fighting at home, my hometown, and this is the show I wanted. This is a big fight, I know my opponent personally, he’s a tough kid,” said Morales. “We’ve been in the gym together before (in sparring). “It’s been wars every time he and I have been in the ring together. I don’t expect anything less now.”
Both guys understand the reality of pro boxing. Each shares the love that makes common sense take a step back and yield to a dream.
“Everyone that supports me, that knows that I fight, this is what they’ve been waiting for,” said Iannuccilli.
For both of these guys, Saturday just can’t get here fast enough.
