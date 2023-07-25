A few days before taking a flight to Ohio, Boston Renegades defensive end Danielle Fournier was asked what the team needed to do in order to come away with the Women's Football Alliance Championship title? She replied by saying "just be ourselves."
Being themselves meant, coming up with big plays time and time again.
On Saturday afternoon, Fournier and her teammates came from behind to defeat the previously undefeated St. Louis Slam, 35-7, to capture the organization's fifth straight title which was televised live on ESPN2 from the Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
The title marks the eighth total in franchise history, while the team has now won 40 straight games, last losing in 2018.
“You've never experienced a harder working group of women working towards one goal,” said Fournier, a former three-sport athlete at North Andover High School. “They are my heroes on and off the field and have earned every single title hold. They sacrifice their time and bodies all for the love of the game and for their fellow teammates. The effort of this group is insurmountable, and the winning streak is a direct result of them.”
Fournier was part of the defensive unit that once again dominated. Her teammate Whitney Zelee was named the Game's MVP as she had six tackles, including two for a loss. Also coming up big was Darcy Leslie. Her interception set up the game winning touchdown scored by Chonte Bonds on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Allison Cahill, which gave the Renegades a 14-7 halftime lead. Uncharacteristically of Boston, the Renegades started off slow and trailed 7-0. Boston had tied it up on a 25-yard TD reception by Lawrence native Stephanie Pascual.
“Our coach (John Johnson) constantly reminds us that the team who can handle adversity the best, will succeed. St. Louis was a challenging opponent with a ton of offensive and defensive weapons. They play smart, sound football, forcing us to make adjustments and rise to the occasion,” said Fournier.
In the second half, it was all Renegades. The offense added three rushing touchdowns by Tytii Kuusinen, Ruth Matta and Layoya Saulters from 4, 6, and 9 yards out, respectively.
The touchdowns sealed the victory and the team's fifth straight title.
"Overall, I thought the team played one hell of a game. Personally, you don't have to make every play, you just have to make your play,” said Fournier. “That is how our team works, we trust that each of our teammates are prepared and going to do their job, and they know that we will do the same. We always have each other's backs.
“Pre-game we said the key to victory was just being ourselves, and the adjustments were no different. We're a game plan team, and adjust based on what our opponents are showing us. We played like ourselves, we played Renegade football and made every rep count.”
