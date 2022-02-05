Warrior Garden gala
When you go from a battle with rival Central Catholic to a non-league game, you might think letdown.
Not when that non-leaguer is at the TD Garden.
The Andover boys felt right at home on the parquet floor on Saturday, knocking off Newton North in the special Garden game, 53-35.
Aidan Cammann led the way with 21 points, and Logan Satlow had 10 for the 12-0 Warriors.
Knights go 1-1-1
North Andover went 1-1-1 at the Division 2 duals. The Knights knocked off Mansfield, 51-24, but fell to Plymouth South, 54-21. They finished up with a 37-37 tie vs. Tyngsborough/Dracut. Kaleb Rhoton led the way for the Knights, going 3-0 with 3 pins.
Windham goes 3-1
Windham went 3-1 for the day, including a 51-30 win over Pelham.
The Jaguars also knocked off Milford, 46-27, and Goffstown, 66-6, but fell to Concord, 42-29.
Wildcats take thriller
Whittier Tech showed its toughness down the stretch, hanging on for a 49-46 win over Shawsheen.
Whittier widened the lead to three with 3.4 seconds left when Tyler Rice hit two clutch free throws with 3.4 seconds left in the game. Rice had 18 points to pace the victorious Wildcats.
Knights hang tough
North Andover challenged one of the top teams sin the state, St. Mary’s of Lynn, and fought hard before falling, 60-47.
Despite the loss, Hannah Martin poured in 24 points. Jackie Rogers added eight points and nine rebounds. Maeve Gaffny was huge on the board with 10 rebounds.
Hillies still charging
Haverhill continued its battle toward state tournament contention, moving to 6-8 with a 3-1 win over Cambridge.
The Hillies got a goal and two assists from Charlie Rastaukas as they rallied from an early 1-0 deficit.
Battle of Troy
Troy Takesian made 19 saves, and Andrew Perry netted his second power-play goals in as many games but North Andover fell on the ice to Boston Latin, 3-2, in overtime.
Methuen second in Yell tourney
The Methuen High wrestlers made a nice run on Saturday to the finals of the Travis Yell Memorial Dual Meet Tournament, hosted by Whittier Tech.
The Rangers knocked off the host Wildcats, 42-35, Marblehead/Swampscott, 69-12, and Franklin Tech, 64-6, before falling in the finals, to North Kingston, R.I., 37-36.
Shane Eason led the way with four first-period pins on the day. Izaiah Santiago, Joe Bolduc and Josirus Gomez all had four wins apiece.
Along with the loss to Methuen, Whittier Tech put together a superb day, moving to 13-4 on the year.
The Wildcats KO’d Masco, 44-31, Lynnfield, 60-6, Bristol Aggie, 54-30, Brookline, 42-35, and eventual champ North Kingstown, 42-36.
