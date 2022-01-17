North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.