Historic win for Brooks
Brooks girls basketball made history on Saturday, beating Nobles and Greenough for the first time since 2001. Taina Mair and Kendall Eddy were unstoppable in the 91-74 win, scoring 35 and 31 points respectively, and Samantha Dewey added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Brooks is now 9-0 on the season.
Marshall’s law
Jackson Marshall had another outstanding game to lead Pinkerton boys basketball to a hard fought 58-43 win over Keene on Saturday afternoon. Marshall finished with a season-high 30 points with 10 rebounds and scored the Astros’ first 11 points of the game. Anthony Chinn also chipped in 13 points with nine rebounds and five assists, and Quinn Hammer came off the bench to tally eight rebounds, three assists and two steals along with his two points.
Rickenbach posts hat trick
Michael Rickenbach led the way with three goals as Central Catholic boys hockey topped Billerica 6-1 late Saturday night. Max Gagnon had three assists and Charles Winship, Sean Gray and Andrew Duval had the other scores for the Raiders.
Central tops unbeaten Chelmsford
Ashley Dinges had 22 points and 19 rebounds to help lead Central Catholic girls basketball to a 54-47 win over previously unbeaten Chelmsford. Shea Montague had 11 points and Kathleen Smith had five points and 10 rebounds as the Raiders closed out a grueling stretch of four games in six days.
Brooks wins Harrington Classic
Brooks boys basketball beat Beaver County Day School 64-41 to win the 7th annual Patrick J. Harrington Classic. Darrel Yepdo led the way for Brooks with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals, and Brady Cummins added 21 points in the victory.
