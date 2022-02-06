Methuen‘s Miana Caraballo broke Methuen High’s 35-year-old record in the mile, running a 5:07.54 on Saturday at an event at Boston University. She broke the mark previously owned by Chris Dizoglio (5:09).
On the boys side, Methuen’s Freddy Coleman ran 4:28.26 mile, his second fastest indoor time. Coleman has been working his way back from a lower leg/hip injury.
Wildcat winners
Jyzaiah Ferreira (182 pounds) and Jeremy Rousseau (220 pounds) each won individual titles as Whittier took third as a team at the State Vocational Tournament. Adam Rousseau added a second-place finish for the Wildcats.
St. Pierre scores two
Campbell St. Pierre scored twice to lead Pinkerton past Windham, 4-1 on Saturday. Aidan Curran and Lorenzo Corsetto each added a goal for the Astros, while Andy Sylvain scored once for the Jaguars.
Lareau breaks through
Junior Tyler Lareau scored his first varsity goal, and Joe Bucci scored twice as Andover beat Billerica 4-0 on Saturday. JJ Quill made 22 saves for the shutout.
