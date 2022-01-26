Taylor shuts the door
Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover girls hockey goalie Juliana Taylor was a perfect 32 for 32 in net Wednesday, posting the shutout to help her team beat Shrewsbury 1-0. Shelby Nassar had the game's lone goal for HPNA in the second period.
Parker scores 25
Timberlane's Maia Parker had another big night, scoring a team-high 25 points to help Timberlane girls basketball beat Sanborn 50-30.
Hillies prevail
Haverhill boys hockey earned a 2-1 win over Shawsheen to improve to 4-7 on the season. Nick Diburro and Justin Torosian had the goals and Dylan Soucy made 26 saves in net for the victory.
Windham downs Timberlane
Windham boys basketball picked up a decisive 62-26 win over Timberlane on Wednesday. Jack St. Hilaire led the way with 13 points and Chris Billone and Jack Runde each had 11 points in the win.
Pinkerton keeps rolling
Elizabeth Lavoie led Pinkerton girls basketball with 26 points as the Astros beat Exeter 77-67. Kristina Packowski poured in 21 points as well, and Avah Ingalls and Sydney Gerossie had 15 points each to round out the scoring.
Pacy drops 25
Ryan Pacy had another huge night to lead Salem boys basketball, scoring a team-high 25 points to held his team edge out Keene for a 58-55 win. Kaleb Bates added 11 points and Cam Kloza had 10 as Salem improved to 7-7.
Dehney's late pin
Jackie Dehney had one of the matches of the night for Central Catholic wrestling, picking up a first-period pin at 113 pounds with six seconds left before the buzzer to help the Raiders beat Tewksbury 48-28. Central had seven pins overall, and Cole Glynn had one of the other highlights with a 4-2 decision at 106 pounds.
Knights wrestling cruises
North Andover wrestling earned a decisive 63-14 win over Greater Lowell, with first-year wrestlers Bradley Lopez and Frank Gouveia earning thrilling victories to highlight the match. Lopez got a pin at 220 pounds with four seconds remaining in the second period and Gouveia pinned his opponent with 14 seconds left in the second in his heavyweight match.
Cummins, Montiel lead Brooks
Brady Cummins led the way with 21 points and Marcos Montiel had 20 as Brooks boys basketball cruised to a 73-55 win over Marianapolis Prep. Montiel knocked down four 3-pointers in the win and Darrel Yepdo added 11 points.
Knights shine at Freshman-Sophomore
The North Andover girls indoor track team had a fantastic showing at the MVC Girls Indoor Track Freshman-Sophomore meet, taking first place in five out of 10 events. Olivia Siwicki (hurdles), Megan Rozzi (300), Charlotte Martel (1,000), Rose Gordon (mile) and the 4x400 relay team all won their respective events, and Haverhill's Lauren Downer (600) and Madeline Goncalves (shot put) and Central Catholic's Veralie Perrier (high jump) all took first as well.
Andover boys swimming edges Haverhill
Andover boys swimming held off a strong push by Haverhill to win 93-85. Matvey Malinovski and Patrick Soong won the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke respectively, and also helped Andover win the 200 medley relay, and Haverhill's Dan McLaughlin led the Hillies by winning the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and also anchoring the first place 200 freestyle relay, joining Casey Connors, Jake Spreadborough and Sam Mistretta to set a new pool record time of 1:33.78.
Kuczek delivers
Freshman Kara Kuczek earned the shutout and Kailin Sullivan and Maddie Terry scored as Central Catholic girls hockey blanked Waltham, 2-0.
