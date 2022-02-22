Tierney trey
Kaitlyn Tierney’s 3-pointer with a minute left snapped a 43-43 tie and Thyanais Santiago and Brooke Tardugno hit clutch late free throws as Methuen shaded Framingham 51-46.
Knights are in
North Andover (10-8) beat Reading, 58-44, to secure a state tourney berth. Reading came in with an impressive 14-4 record. Hannah Martin led all scorers with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Jackie Rogers added 13 points. Today the Knights will play in the Gieras Tournament championship game.
Rangers win Natick
Methuen rolled to the Natick JV tourney wrestling title. MHS champs were Chris Ventura, Joe Tavares, Jaden Palma and Dylan Panas.
Comcast Champions
Central beat Newton North 57-47 in the finals of the Comcast Tourney. Tourney MVP Ashley Dinges had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks. Claire Finney took two huge charges and had 11 points. Lenny Veloz finished with 12 points. Finney and Veloz were All-Tourney.
Hillies are in!
Haverhill hockey beat Pentucket, 3-1, in the Newburyport Bank Tourney. That punched the 10-9-1 Hillies’ ticket into the state tourney. Coach Joe Roberts said it is their first tourney berth in six years. Goal scorers were Justin Torosian, John Bishop and Jake Costa. Dylan Soucy turned aside 22 shots. The Hillies will play Hamilton-Wenham for the title Wednesday, 7 p.m.
50 saves
HPNA threw a scare into unbeaten and untied Austin Prep (21-0) before falling 2-0. Julianna Taylor, a freshman from North Andover, was immense, stopping 50 of 52 AP shots.
