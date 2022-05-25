Softball
Down 4-2 against MVC champion and reigning Division 1 North champ Billerica, Methuen High rallied for five in the sixth to shock the Indians, 7-4.
Kiele Coleman’s clutch two-run single tied the score, and Makenna Donovan untied it with a three-run double.
Ilene Rickard picked up the win with three scoreless innings of relief.
GLT girls beaten
Brenna Croteau, Ayesha Paula, Jaeda Flores and Jashley Lopez had two hits apiece but it wasn’t enough as Greater Lawrence Tech fell to Nashoba, 17-5.
Exeter tops Astros
Once-beaten Exeter halted Pinkerton Academy’s nine-game win streak with a 7-0 win in Derry. Stella Kozak had the lone hit for the Astros.
Brooks KO’s PA
For the second time in days, the Brooks School softball team stopped Phillips Academy, this time by a 6-1 score. Jackie Giordano earned the win, striking out six in the game to raise her season total to 103 in 71 innings of work. Giordano had two hits and drove in a pair in the win.
Salem slugfest
The Blue Devils rocked 16 hits on their way to a 14-3 win over Manchester West. Leadoff hitter Jennifer Olson set the tone with three hits at the top of the lineup. Addison Lucier, Brianna Lucacio and Ava McNamara each had two for the 11-5 Blue Devils.
Timberlane falls
Bishop Guertin took out Timberlande, 10-1. The Owls managed just three hits from Delaney Condon, Mackenzie Mlocek and Jill Singer.
Hillies lose tough one
Haverhill fell to 11-8 with a 5-4 loss at Masconomet. Riley Windle paced the Hillies with three hits, while Gabby Burdier and Sam Dion had two apiece.
Baseball
Jags win on road
Windham High made the tough road trip to Keene a winning one, knocking off the Blackbirds, 6-2. Keegan Parker earned the win, striking out five in five innings of three-hit ball. Cole Constantine roped a pair of doubles to drive in a pair of runs for the winners, now 8-10.
Tough loss for Owls
Jaden Mwangi gave up two earned runs over 7.2 innings, but it wasn’t enough as Timberlane dropped a tough one in the eighth, 5-4, at Bishop Guertin. Camden Zambrowicz went 4 for 4 and Johnny Fabrizio tied the score at 4-4 with an RBI single in the sixth for the Owls.
Prep beats Lawrence
Steven Diaz, Raymond Rojas and Mario Martinez had two hits apiece but Lawrence High fell to Saint John’s Prep, 11-7.
Girls TennisAll-FCA final
In an All-Fellowship Christian Academy final, it was Adrienne Taboucherani knocking off teammate Laura Harvey, 11-9, to win the Commonwealth Conference girls singles championship.
Rangers on brink
Methuen closed in on a history-making season with a 4-1 win over Lawrence. Breena Lawrence, Livia Lawrence and Ava Duffy swept the singles for the Rangers. Tanyi Patel and Sarah Petisce won at No. 1 doubles for Methuen which can set a school season mark for wins against Billerica in the regular-season finale. Jenna Donnelly and Quetzaly Pazmondesi won at second doubles for the Lancers.
Hillies sharp
The Haverhill girls improved to 6-11 on the year with a 4-1 win at Lowell. The Hillies swept the singles with Mallory Amirian gritting out a tough three-setter to win at No. 1. Meredith Amirian and Abbey Burrill each won their matches without surrendering a game. The first doubles team of Gray Bolduc and Nina Cole was also victorious.
Knights fall
North Andover fell 3-2 to Chelmsford. Sabrina Martin won at No. 3 singles, and the team of Sophia Yee and Alekya Paripally took the match at second doubles.
Astros post shutout
Pinkerton Academy moved to 10-5 with a 9-0 win over Nashua South. Maddie Frank, Amelia Coyle, Skyelar Levesque, Madeline Donahue, Mia Rivard and Sydney Pelletier had singles wins for the Astros.
Central girls roll
Behind a singles sweep by Meg Washburn, Kaya Asmar and Shelagh Murphy, Central Catholic rolled past Lawrence, 5-0. The 7-6 Raiders saw the teams of Alessandra Sacchetti and Melina Panagiotakopolous and Grace Blanchette and Alana Shanahan win in doubles.
Andover perfect
The Warriors dropped Chelmsford, 5-0, to move to a perfect 18-0. Jennie Wang, Rachel Chen and Mia Thomas rolled through the singles. Eva McKone and Sonika Chaudhary took the No. 1 singles, while Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim were victorious at No. 2.
Boys TennisHillies claim title
Haverhill moved to 8-0 in the division, locking down the MVC2 title with a 4-1 win over Tewksbury. Justin Tran and Charles Rastaukas scored the victories in the top two singles spots. Haverhill swept the doubles with Luke Helps and Michael Kmenta prevailing at No. 1 and Aidan Champsi and Jackson Morin rolling at No. 2.
Methuen nips Lancers
Phillip Metivier and Dawson Burke had singles wins for Methuen, which nipped Lawrence, 3-2. Anthony Puisys and Brad Antaya added the victory at first doubles. Jose Martinez took the No. 1 singles match for Lawrence, while Diego Ortega and Michael Willis won at No. 2 doubles.
Girls LacrosseSix of one …
Andover got six goals apiece from Tess Gobiel and Hayley Carver to take out Austin Prep in a shootout, 19-12.
Jacklyn Brussard had the Warrior hat-trick, and Allie Batchelder came up with six saves in the net for Andover, which led 7-6 at the half and dominated the second to move to 10-7 on the year.
Big Blue victory
Lydia Tanguay netted seven goals for Brooks and Kate Coughlin added four, but it wasn’t enough as Brooks fell to Phillips Academy, 17-14. Brooks is now 10-7-1.
Blue Devils beaten
Salem got a pair of goals from Grace Driscoll and singles from Chloe Stone, Ariana Lakos, Emily Wilson and Byrnne Kobert but it wasn’t enough as Concord prevailed, 17-6.
VolleyballReggies fall
Adrian Suarez served seven points with three aces, dishing out 18 assists but Greater Lawrence Tech fell to Burling in three sets, 26-24, 25-22 and 25-13. Eddy Herrera had eight kills and Abdiel Ixlaj had 17 digs.
