Big Mac attack
Andover whipped Lowell, 80-63, to clinch the MVC Division 1 crown. Andover (16-0) was led by Ryan MacLellan with 22 points and Ryan Satlow with 18.
Prolific Pena
Haverhill rolled to the Senior Night win over Methuen, 59-43. Yaribel Pena (19 points, 5 3’s) and Kya Burdier (18 points, 6 assists) starred.
Dinges, Veloz star
Ashley Dinges (29 points, 18 rebounds) had another monster night and Arlenis Veloz added nine points on three treys as Central downed Billerica, 58-37.
First in a decade
Methuen clinched a share of the MVC Division 2 title with a 60-43 win over Haverhill and can win it outright with a win Friday. The Hillies had no answers for Isaac Allen (26, 6 3’s) and Jesus Carpio (25, 4 3’s). AD Matt Curran said this was the Rangers’ first league title since 2012.
Jegorow lifts Cats
Whittier won a 59-57 thriller over Greater Lawrence. Defensive replacement Jakub Jegorow hit two late free throws, Elijah Faust had a big rebound in the final minute and Yuki Efosa (14 points) iced the game with a steal. Schneider Geneus also had 14 in the win.
Cats’ Big 3
Yuki Efosa scored 19 points, Tyler Rice 18 and Schneider Geneus 17 as Whittier broke open a close game in the second half and dumped Greater Lowell 76-56.
Revenge Tour
The Whittier revenge tour keeps ongoing. After losing by 30 points at the beginning of the year, Whittier beat Greater Lowell, 50-45. Whittier was led by Stasi Krafton With 20 points and Alley Talley with 19.
Twin Terrors
Cullen Dolan scored twice and twin brother Teagan Dolan also scored as North Andover beat Somerville, 3-1. Cullen (9-10-19) and Teagan (8-9-17) are the top two scorers for the Knights.
Cunningham double-double
Northern Essex ran its win streak to 12 games with a 75-64 win over Bristol Community College.
Daniel Almarante (Lawrence) and Phillip Cuningham (Haverhill) each scored 15 points while Cunningham also grabbed 15 rebounds.
