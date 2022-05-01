The Northern Essex Community College baseball team closed out Region 21 regular season play with a doubleheader sweep of Holyoke Community College on Saturday, making it a clean 12-0 mark in the region.
On Sunday, the Knights hit the road to sweep UConn Avery Point in a pair to push their current win streak to 28.
NECC, with one game left before the playoffs, now stands at 36-2 overall.
In the opener, NECC prevailed, 6-4, over Holyoke.
Alex Sweeney struck out eight in four innings of work, allowing two runs for the win.
Kam Levesque tripled in a run early. Jared Coppola and Nick White had RBI singles.
Northern Essex took the nightcap, 9-1, Jared Iovenelli’s three-hit complete game on the mound. He fanned 13.
White, Richard Matos and Kevin Rodriguez blasted solo homers in the first inning. Richie Williams of Georgetown blasted a two-run shot in the second.
Against Avery Point, it was 8-3 NECC.
Jayden Voelker and Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald combined for the win on the mound.
White had a pair of doubles in that one to lead the offense. Joey Settle and Matos pitched in extra-base hits.
In Game 2, NECC got shutout pitching from Todd Tringale and Haverhill’s Jack Swarbrick to pick up the 6-0 shutout win.
Matos and Kyle Hsu had extra-base hits in that one.
Big Blue splits
The Phillips Academy baseball team split a doubleheader with the Stony Brook School of New York.
The opener was a tough, 2-0, loss. Lefty Thomas White again sizzled on the mound, allowing only one run and striking out 11 in five strong innings.
Phillips took the nightcap, 6-1. Cole Mascott earned the win, going 5.1 innings and striking out 10. Haverhill’s Tommy McAndrews had two hits and gunned down a pair of would-be base stealers from behind the plate. Trevor Grady had a two-run single.
Central struggles continue
Ryan Cloutier struck out nine over five innings, but the Central Catholic bullpen couldn’t hold the lead, allowing Lowell to rally for five in the seventh in an 8-3 comeback win at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown. Josh Florence and Ryan Cloutier each had two hits for Central in the loss.
Andover takes second at D1 Relays
Andover’s “A” pole vault team of Olivia Foster, Sophia Hutchins and Lily Brown won with a 27-6, and the school’s “B” pole vault team of Gabby Bresnick, Molly Foster and Marissa Olson took second with a 25-0 as the Golden Warriors placed second as a team (56 points) at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays. Andover also won the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (1:07.86), discus (257-5) and javelin (276-2).
Haverhill was led by the 4x400 team of Drew Roberts, Ricardo Galloway, Dan McGlashan and Nata Vigo catala that placed third in 3:28.
Methuen javelin relay takes title
Methuen’s Ben Daly, Xander Silva and Cristian Anziani teamed to win the javelin relay (387-7) at the MSTCA Division 1 Relays.
