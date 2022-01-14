North Andover boys, Central girls track win MVC titlesThe North Andover boys and Central Catholic girls track teams won their respective MVC Large Dual Meet Championships on Wednesday, with the boys winning 56-44 while the girls won 53-47. Among the top performers for North Andover boys (11-0), Andrey Sorokin finished first overall in the 2-mile (10:21.72), Ryan Connolly was first overall in the mile (4:27.17) and the 4x400 relay team of Soham Nath, Ronan McGarry, Matthew McDevitt and Jack Determan took first in 3:37.94.
For the Central girls, the Raiders’ winners included Kate Ciesielski in the 300 (43.75), Janessa Duren in the 55-meter hurdles (8.8), Veralie Perrier in the high jump (5-4), Brooke Jankowski in the long jump (15-9 1/4) and the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Central needed to win both relays to clinch the title and did thanks to Daniela DiNitto, Kate Reagan, Jankowski and Grace Lydon in the 4x200 (1:49.89) and Ciesielski, Anya Neira, Perrier and Macy Daigle in the 4x400 (4:15.75).
Chanakira leads Timberlane
Sean Chanakira led the charge for Timberlane boys basketball, scoring a career-high 19 points to help the Owls beat Salem 48-46. Luke Surprenant had 11 points and Trey Baker 10 for Timberlane and Ryan Pacy led Salem with a game-high 20 points.
Methuen falls in OT thrillerMethuen boys hockey scored twice late to come from behind and force overtime against Amesbury, but the Indians won the game in the extra session to hand the Rangers a tough 7-6 defeat. Methuen got two goals each from Zach Anderson (the first of his career) and Noah Kneeland plus goals from Owen Kneeland and Jack Allard. Noah Page made 32 saves and Amesbury’s Thatcher Kezer scored the OT winner.
Pugh, Kolodziej make historySanborn boys basketball beat Pembroke 83-70 thanks in large part to a pair of historic performances by Andrew Pugh and Kevin Kolodziej. Pugh scored a career-high 25 points with five 3-pointers to lead the team in scoring, and Kolodziej had a school-record 21 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards, along with his four points. Sanborn is now 9-2 on the season.
