North Andover wins relays, Central second
The host North Andover boys (70 points) took first, edging No. 2 Central Catholic (61) at the MSTCA Division 2 Relays on Saturday.
The Scarlet Knights won the distance medley (10:52.68), 4x1600 (18:42.63) and pole vault (112-3).
The Raiders dominated the sprints, winning the 4x100 (44.38), shuttle hurdles (1:05.69), 4x200 (1:30.45) and 4x400 (3:22.96).
“I’ve got to be the proudest guy in North Andover right now,” said Scarlet Knights boys coach and athletic director Steve Nugent. “Our boys (and girls) just competed their butts off today and I’m so happy that they got enough points to be crowned state champs. We built our program to be competitive at this meet and it’s working out pretty well so far.”
North Andover girls repeat
The North Andover girls repeated as MSTCA Relays champs with 81 points. The Scarlet Knights won the distance medley (13:08.54), 4x1600 (22:44.57), discus (292-1) and shot put (103-7).
“Wellesley was the indoor relay champ, edging us out by five points and the state champ as well so beating them today was a quality win,” said Scarlet Knights head coach Rick DelleChiaie. “We stayed as close as we could in the running events and tried to take them in the field events, which we did.”
Central Catholic placed fifth (33 points), led by a second in the high jump (14-6).
Wright, Jags shock Salem
Freshman Kelly Wright allowed just three hits and struck out seven in a complete game, as Windham shocked previously-unbeaten defending state champ Salem 2-1 on Friday. Ari DeCotis had two doubles and drove in a run and Kati Nolan added an RBI for the winners. Vania Moniz drove in Salem’s lone run.
Rangers tough it out
The Methuen baseball team salvaged a tough week, rallying for three in the sixth to nip Dracut, 4-3. The Rangers got a solid mound effort from starter Matt Pappalardo with relief work from Owen Kneeland and Sam Kalivas, who combined on a five-hitter. Mason Lanoue had two of Methuen’s six hits.
Game of firsts
Methuen got right back on track, snapping a two-game mini-skid with a 9-3 softball win over Chelmsford. Freshman Colleen McNamara made her varsity debut at the plate and had hits in her first two at-bats. Ilene Donovan came off the injured list and spun a seven-hitter to earn her first victory of the year in the circle. Kyra Meuse went 4 for 4, and Makenna Donovan laced a home run and drove in four runs.
Brenner spins a gem
Evan Brenner struck out seven and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game effort, leading Andover to a 7-2 win over Lincoln-Sudbury. Brian Gibson had two hits and drove in two runs, and John Besette excelled at second base and shortstop.
Methuen heats up
Kate Fitzpatrick and Mackenzie Tierney each scored four goals as Methuen bounced back from some tough losses by beating Tewskbury 18-11.
Doubles does it
Ava Duffy and Sarah Petisce combined to take No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-4 to clinch Methuen‘s 3-2 win over Central Catholic on Friday. Rangers Tanvi Patel and Liv Lawrence overcame a 0-4 start to win 7-5, 6-3 at top doubles.
Astros’ offense hot
Jackson Marshall drove in two runs and scored two more and Cole Yennaco scored four runs and added two RBIs as Pinkerton topped Goffstown 13-3 on Friday.
Salafia dominates
Alexa Salafia struck out 13 in a complete game shutout, and was 3 for 4 with four runs and two RBIs as Timberlane rocked Manchester Central 16-0 on Friday. Katie O’Leary added three RBIs and Avery Patles was 4 for 4 with two RBIs.
Rangers roll
Joey Casarano Will Mckinnon each scored four goals as Methuen topped Tewksbury 15-5 on Friday. AJ Smith made 13 saves for the winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.