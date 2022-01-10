Wolinski goes off
Zach Wolinski erupted for a career-high 32-points on Sunday, knocking down six 3-pointers to help lead North Andover boys basketball to a 60-58 win over defending Cape Ann League champion Newburyport. Zach Faro added eight points and Brody McGratty had seven to help the Scarlet Knights improve to 3-2 on the year.
Knights cruise
Jackie Rogers led a balanced effort with a team-high 15 points to lead North Andover girls basketball past Lowell 63-29. Maeve Gaffny had 11 points and six rebounds and Katie Robie had 10 points and five rebounds.
Methuen hockey gets revenge
Methuen boys hockey avenged its only loss of the season on Sunday, handing Shawsheen a decisive 5-1 defeat thanks in large part to junior Owen Kneeland‘s two-goal effort. Owen Sullivan scored the first goal of his career and goalie Owen O’Brien made 22 saves while also recording an assist while in net.
Mancini shuts door in Canobie Cup win
Windham boys hockey goalie Vito Mancini made 36 saves to help hold off Salem in Saturday’s 3-2 win in the Canobie Cup. Andy Sylvain, AJ Martino and Casey Kramer had the Windham goals and Salem got tallies from Max Condon and Jackson Doughty.
