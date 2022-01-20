Chase wins it for SalemBrennan Chase scored the game-winner in overtime to help lead Salem boys hockey to a thrilling 5-4 win over Londonderry. Jackson Doughty, Max Condon, Luke Barton and Jake Barton also scored for Salem and Colby Savageau had 24 saves in net.
Hillies edge Knights
Haverhill gymnastics got strong performances from up and down the lineup to help barely edge North Andover 135.6-132.5. North Andover’s Carlin Wong won the all-around with a personal best score of 35.65, but Haverhill’s Olivia Melo was a close second (35.3) and Cailey Simard third (33.5) to help push the Hillies over the top.
Central hockey wins in OTCam Marzilli scored the game-tying goal with five seconds to play and Andrew Duval tallied the game-winner in overtime as Central Catholic boys hockey beat Chelmsford 4-3. Charlie Winship and Max Lane also scored and Tim Briley had 22 saves.
Luck’s first winFreshman Adrian Luck earned his first varsity win in under a minute to help Andover wrestling beat Billerica 58-18. The Golden Warriors improved to 7-2 with the victory.
Connors keys tight winCasey Connors and Dan McLaughlin each won two individual events and both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays to help Haverhill swimming edge out Lowell-North Andover 94-86. North Andover’s Andrew Gust broke his own record in the 200 IM and the Knights also won the 400 freestyle relay.
Timberlane wrestling rollsTimberlane wrestling steamrolled previously unbeaten Keene 63-3, with Anthony Rousseau’s 4-2 win over New England placewinner Austin Morris serving as the highlight of the day. With the win Timberlane improves to 11-1 and has now won 202 consecutive in-state dual meets.
DeMaio clinches winMethuen’s Anthony DeMaio came from behind to get a pin at 120 pounds to clinch a tight 40-32 win over Haverhill wrestling. Freshman Jayzan Castillo also picked up his first varsity win, taking a 4-0 decision at 182 pounds.
Methuen gymnastics squeaks out winMethuen gymnastics barely edged out a 132.75-131.7 win over Chelmsford. Anna Bolduc earned 31.7 and Kendra Scott 31.5 to finish second and third on the all-around, and Divier Ramos won the vault (9.7) and bars (9.0).
Salem wrestling dominatesSalem wrestling enjoyed a dominant performance to beat Pinkerton 69-12. Among the highlights, Kevin Todisco picked up a pin with five seconds remaining in the match at 145 pounds and Jariel Hernandez got a pin with four seconds left in the second period at 138 pounds. Salem is now 15-2 on the season.
Efosa saves dayAfter Whittier Tech boys basketball allowed Lowell Catholic to erase a 15-point deficit to force overtime, Yuki Efosa came up big in the extra session with 10 of his 27 points to lead Whittier to a 71-60 win. Schneider Geneus added 14 points with three big blocked shots down the stretch.
Mair goes off!Taina Mair had another monster day for Brooks girls basketball, dropping 34 points in a dominant 95-42 win over Milton Academy. Kendall Eddy had 22 points, Lydia Tangney had 15 and Samantha Dewey had 10 as Brooks remained unbeaten at 10-0 on the year.
Owls pull awayTrailing by two entering the fourth quarter, Timberlane girls basketball pulled away late thanks to a big 3-pointer by Lauren Genest to help beat Kingswood 44-39. Maia Parker had 21 points to lead the way.
Down goes St. Sebs!Brooks boys basketball came from behind to beat first-place St. Sebastian 63-52, who was undefeated in ISL play and whose only loss was to national powerhouse IMG Academy. Brady Cummins (26 points, 9 rebounds) and Darrel Yepdo (25 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals) led the way as Brooks improved to 7-3 on the season.
