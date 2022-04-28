Roy brothers dominate
Pat Roy scored four goals and added two assists, and Matt Roy turned in 18 saves — "Many of them were spectacular in the final minutes, said coach Steve Zella — as North Andover handed Billerica its second loss of the season, 12-6, in a battle of one-loss teams. Jack Daulton and Tyler Fay also excelled on defense for the Scarlet Knights (8-1).
Knights takes OT win
Janie Papell scored five goals and added two assists as North Andover beat Billerica 9-8 in overtime. Sam Melville made six saves for the winners.
Toughing it out
Nate Gellman and Conor Rea fought for a 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win at No. 2 doubles to clinch Andover's 3-2 victory over Shrewsbury.
Grinding out wins
No. 1 singles player Jennie Wang (6-1, 4-6, 6-3) and No. 3 Mia Thomas (4-6, 6-2, 6-2) each had to battle for victories, and Andover stayed perfect with a 5-0 win over Shrewsbury.
Gobiel nets 6
Tess Gobiel scored six goals and Hayley Carver added four tallies as Andover beat Haverhill 16-6. Molly Agostino added two goals and three assists for the winners.
Roche, Knights win shootout
Julianna Roche was 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Maeve Gaffny was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored as North Andover beat Andover 19-12. Jenna Roche drove in two runs for the winners, while Alyssa Sellinger scored three runs and drove in one for Andover.
Breakthrough wins
Tika Roy scored her first win at top singles (6-2, 6-4) and No. 2 singles player Callie Dais won her first match of the season (6-4, 6-4) as North Andover beat Tewksbury 4-1.
Owls roll to win
Kendall Morrill and Lily Brien each scored three goals as Timberlane rolled past Manchester Memorial 14-3. Maia Parker and Ella Watts each added two goals for the Owls.
Volquez takes three
Jordany Volquez was his dominant self, winning the 110 hurdles (14.2) and 200 (23.1) and added a victory in the javelin (141-5) as Lawrence beat Billerica 91-54. The Lancers swept the throws, with Jayzius Perez taking the shot put (40-9) and Argenis Luciano taking the discus (94-9).
