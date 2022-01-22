Bush, Skafas lead win
Kaitlyn Bush and Emma Skafas each scored two goals and Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover held off Andover 5-4. Riley Buckley added the other HPNA goal, while Lauren Adams scored twice for the Golden Warriors.
Wild leads Owls to title
Timberlane‘s Codey Wild was named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament, winning the 138-pound weight class and leading the host Owls (287.5 points) to the team title at the Timberlane Wrestling Invitational. Wild earned a tech fall win over his opponent in the finals, earning his third title in at the event. He was one of seven Owls to win their weight class.
Haverhill (153.5) was second as a team. Cale Wood (106 pounds), Ben Davoli (132 pounds) and Brent Nicolosi (145 pounds) won individual titles for the Hillies.
Jenkins, Astros rally for win
Pinkerton trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, then stepped up its defense and went on a 19-4 run in the third quarter on the way to beating archrival Londonderry 64-58. Sean Jenkins scored a career-high 15 points, many set up by great passes from Anthony Chinn, who added 13 points and six rebounds. Jackson Marshall scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Andover dominates top weights
Andover controlled the high weights, with 220-pounder Yasser Maita and 285-pounder Jason Osborne each going 3-0 as the Golden Warriors went 2-1 in a tri-meet. Yandel Morales (106 pounds), Nick Archambault (120/132) and Jonathan Davila (152/160) each added 3-0 days of their own.
Beshara wins five
Noah Beshara went 5-0 at 145 pounds, leading Methuen to a sweep of a six-team meet. Vinnie DeMaio (138 pounds), Shane Easton (152 pounds), Joe Bolduc (160/170 pounds) and Elias Concepcion (220 pounds) each added 4-0 days for the Rangers.
Whittier wrestling sweeps
Sebastien Boisvert (113 pounds), Lucas Welling (132 pounds) and Anthony Moran (170 pounds) each went 3-0 to win their weight classes and lead Whittier to sweep of a quad meet.
Allen heats up
Isaac Allen knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to 22 points and Jesus Carpio added three treys and finished with 17 points as Methuen topped Haverhill 77-44 on Friday.
Pfiel, Rangers take tight one
Samantha Pfiel knocked down three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 23 points as Methuen held off Haverhill 43-40 on Friday. Kya Burdier led the Hillies with 17 points.
Lewis leads the way
Lewis Garcia scored a game-high 21 points, and Mike Diaz added 15 points as Greater Lawrence edged archrival Whittier 61-58 on Friday.
Astros’ Bennett takes first
Pinkerton‘s Chris Bennett placed first overall for the third straight race, leading the Astros boys to a second-place finished as a team with 362 points. Colton April (8th) and Jackson Kuncik (19th) were the next best for the Astros.
On the girls side, Pinkerton placed third, led by Ava Sezgin (9th) and Madeline Frank (11th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.