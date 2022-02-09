Central clinches MVC title

Quintin Deloury scored an overtime decision, 3-1, at 170 as Central Catholic beat Methuen 36-23 to earn its sixth straight MVC title. James Bohenko (126 pounds) scored a pin in 0:30 for the Raiders. Noah Beshara (145 pounds) earned a pin in 1:10 to lead the Rangers.

Taylor earns shutout

Juliana Taylor turned in 30 saves as Haverhill blanked Acton-Boxboro 2-0. Katerina Yelsits and Shelby Nassar each scored a goal for the winners.

Quick pins for Salem

Brody McDonald (113 pounds) scored a pin in 0:29 and Evan Lynch (106 pounds) added a pin in 0:48 as Salem topped Windham 58-19. Jason Scharff (285 pounds) had a pin in 1:02 for the Jaguars.

208 straight for Owls

Timberlane finished the regular season with New Hampshire win No. 208 in a row, beating rival Concord 51-9. Dom Pallaria rallied from behind for a late pin to lead the Owls.

Hat trick for Driscoll

Jessica Driscoll scored three goals to lead Methuen/Tewksbury to a 4-1 win over Waltham.

Two Raiders score four

Megan Malolepszy and Maddie Terry each scored four goals as Central Catholic crushed Cambridge Rindge & Latin 10-1.

Dinges’ record day

Ashley Dinges went off for 37 points — breaking Brigid Hegarty’s Central Catholic single-game record of 36 points set in 2002 — as the Raiders topped North Andover 63-42. Claire Finney added 15 points for Central, which held the Scarlet Knights scoreless in the third quarter.

Krafton, Whittier roll

Stasi Krafton scored 24 points as Whittier turned a one-point halftime lead into a 61-46 victory over Shawsheen. Maddy Dawkins added 14 points and Naithalia Cintron, returning from injury, had nine points and 14 rebounds.

