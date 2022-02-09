Central clinches MVC title
Quintin Deloury scored an overtime decision, 3-1, at 170 as Central Catholic beat Methuen 36-23 to earn its sixth straight MVC title. James Bohenko (126 pounds) scored a pin in 0:30 for the Raiders. Noah Beshara (145 pounds) earned a pin in 1:10 to lead the Rangers.
Taylor earns shutout
Juliana Taylor turned in 30 saves as Haverhill blanked Acton-Boxboro 2-0. Katerina Yelsits and Shelby Nassar each scored a goal for the winners.
Quick pins for Salem
Brody McDonald (113 pounds) scored a pin in 0:29 and Evan Lynch (106 pounds) added a pin in 0:48 as Salem topped Windham 58-19. Jason Scharff (285 pounds) had a pin in 1:02 for the Jaguars.
208 straight for Owls
Timberlane finished the regular season with New Hampshire win No. 208 in a row, beating rival Concord 51-9. Dom Pallaria rallied from behind for a late pin to lead the Owls.
Hat trick for Driscoll
Jessica Driscoll scored three goals to lead Methuen/Tewksbury to a 4-1 win over Waltham.
Two Raiders score four
Megan Malolepszy and Maddie Terry each scored four goals as Central Catholic crushed Cambridge Rindge & Latin 10-1.
Dinges’ record day
Ashley Dinges went off for 37 points — breaking Brigid Hegarty’s Central Catholic single-game record of 36 points set in 2002 — as the Raiders topped North Andover 63-42. Claire Finney added 15 points for Central, which held the Scarlet Knights scoreless in the third quarter.
Krafton, Whittier roll
Stasi Krafton scored 24 points as Whittier turned a one-point halftime lead into a 61-46 victory over Shawsheen. Maddy Dawkins added 14 points and Naithalia Cintron, returning from injury, had nine points and 14 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.