Astros fall

Jack McNair, Noah Sands, Ethan Bellows and Hayden Marshall all played well for Pinkerton but the Astros fell to 0-2 in boys soccer with a 3-0 loss at Concord.

Hood, Silveira seal Astros win

Pinkerton trailed 1-0 at the half but was undeterred, spilling Concord, 2-1, in double overtime.

With one minute left in the second extra session, Emily Hood sent in a corner kick that Kayla Silveira knocked in to decide it. Hood also netted the first Astros goal to force the overtimes.

38 Special

Matt Murphy and Nick Samaha each card 3-over par rounds of 38, lifting the Haverhill golfers to a 13-7 win over Tewksbury at Bradford CC.

Salem boys win first

Salem High got a fine eight-save effort from Matthew Ferreira to crack the win column for the first time this year, 3-1, over Spaulding.

