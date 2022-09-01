Astros fall
Jack McNair, Noah Sands, Ethan Bellows and Hayden Marshall all played well for Pinkerton but the Astros fell to 0-2 in boys soccer with a 3-0 loss at Concord.
Hood, Silveira seal Astros win
Pinkerton trailed 1-0 at the half but was undeterred, spilling Concord, 2-1, in double overtime.
With one minute left in the second extra session, Emily Hood sent in a corner kick that Kayla Silveira knocked in to decide it. Hood also netted the first Astros goal to force the overtimes.
38 Special
Matt Murphy and Nick Samaha each card 3-over par rounds of 38, lifting the Haverhill golfers to a 13-7 win over Tewksbury at Bradford CC.
Salem boys win first
Salem High got a fine eight-save effort from Matthew Ferreira to crack the win column for the first time this year, 3-1, over Spaulding.
